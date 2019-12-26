26.12.2019 07:12:00

Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge University Judge Business School Together Launch Executive Education Programmes

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) and Cambridge University Judge Business School (CJBS) announced on December 20, 2019 that they will work together to launch two executive education programmes in 2020, focusing on innovation and international management.

The launching ceremony

CJBS is consistently ranked as one of the world's top business schools, advancing knowledge and leadership through people who leave a mark on the world, and its non-degree Executive Education division is an important part of the school. PHBS continues to set its sights on worldwide recognition, now holding AACSB and AMBA accreditation, and has recently opened its UK campus. PHBS's Executive Development Programme (EDP) aims to cultivate top business leaders and academic talents.

The new executive education programmes will focus on the implementation of methods and tools under real operating conditions, and strive to train international experts in professional knowledge and strategic vision.

Professor Hai Wen, Dean of Peking University HSBC Business School, and Professor Christoph Loch, Dean of Cambridge University Judge Business School, attended the launch ceremony in Shenzhen, along with nearly 1,000 executive education students.

The programmes "Making Innovation Happen" and "International Strategic Management" are designed to stimulate business model innovation and the strategic, international thinking of Chinese entrepreneurs and executives through practical and interactive teaching methods. Specifically, the courses will guide entrepreneurs in coping with the challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing world, while also continuously enhancing the innovation and excellence of their enterprises.

The new executive education programmes developed by PHBS and CJBS aim to advance the national talent development strategy of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peking-university-hsbc-business-school-and-cambridge-university-judge-business-school-together-launch-executive-education-programmes-300979345.html

SOURCE Peking University HSBC Business School

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Rivale Rivian besorgt Milliarden bei Investoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;