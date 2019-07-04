04.07.2019 09:00:00

Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service Is Keeping Mesquite, Texas Clean With The Sponsor A Highway® Program

MESQUITE, Texas, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service is giving back to the city of Mesquite, which has supported its success over the years. By becoming a highway sponsor, the company is funding litter removal efforts that will keep the highways of Texas safe and clean.

With the desire to pay it forward, Peggy's Bookkeeping & Tax Service is committing to an organization that allows them to increase driver's safety and improve environmental conditions for wildlife. As said by their manager, Sharon Moore, "Peggy's Bookkeeping & Tax Service wants to support our community in Texas and empower small businesses!"

Texas Sponsor A Highway® believes in the importance of keeping our roads safe and clean. As a sponsor, Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service, is doing just that, by increasing their corporate social responsibility efforts in a way that will benefit thousands of drivers that travel on the highways of Mesquite.

Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service helps small business owners and individuals manage their finances. Their team of experts are equipped to help clients increase income while reducing expenses— thus assisting customers in reaching their revenue. Having been ranked one of the Top 10 Tax Preparation Service Firms in Dallas, Texas, Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service are equipped to handle their client's finances with ease.

For more information about Peggy's Bookkeeping and Tax Service visit: http://www.peggys-tax.com/

For more information about the Texas Sponsor A Highway® Program visit http://www.texassponsorahighway.com

 

SOURCE Texas Sponsor A Highway®

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.07.19
Vontobel: Thematische Investments: Performance Highlights Juni 2019
03.07.19
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
03.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
03.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen
Roche-Aktie im Aufwind: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Xofluza gesteckte Ziele
SMI freundlich gestartet -- DAX mit kleinem Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich gestartet -- DAX mit kleinem Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt eröffnet am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX steht etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegen sich am Donnerstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB