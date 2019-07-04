Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service Is Keeping Mesquite, Texas Clean With The Sponsor A Highway® Program

MESQUITE, Texas, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service is giving back to the city of Mesquite, which has supported its success over the years. By becoming a highway sponsor, the company is funding litter removal efforts that will keep the highways of Texas safe and clean.

With the desire to pay it forward, Peggy's Bookkeeping & Tax Service is committing to an organization that allows them to increase driver's safety and improve environmental conditions for wildlife. As said by their manager, Sharon Moore, "Peggy's Bookkeeping & Tax Service wants to support our community in Texas and empower small businesses!"

Texas Sponsor A Highway® believes in the importance of keeping our roads safe and clean. As a sponsor, Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service, is doing just that, by increasing their corporate social responsibility efforts in a way that will benefit thousands of drivers that travel on the highways of Mesquite.

Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service helps small business owners and individuals manage their finances. Their team of experts are equipped to help clients increase income while reducing expenses— thus assisting customers in reaching their revenue. Having been ranked one of the Top 10 Tax Preparation Service Firms in Dallas, Texas, Peggy's Bookkeeping And Tax Service are equipped to handle their client's finances with ease.

For more information about Peggy's Bookkeeping and Tax Service visit: http://www.peggys-tax.com/

For more information about the Texas Sponsor A Highway® Program visit http://www.texassponsorahighway.com

SOURCE Texas Sponsor A Highway®