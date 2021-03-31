SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’067 -0.3%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1041 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’685 -1.6%  Bitcoin 55’375 2.3%  Dollar 0.9422 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -1.8% 

31.03.2021 02:00:00

Pedro Collantes' THE ART OF RETURN sets its ASIAN PREMIERE at the 45th Hong Kong International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful world premiere last September at the Venice Film Festival as part of Biennale College, Pedro Collantes's feature film debut, distributed by Filmax, will have its Asian Premiere on Friday, April 2nd at the Hong Kong International Film Festival, Asia's oldest film festival. There will be another screening on Monday, April 5th. For festival and ticket information visit https://www.hkiff.org.hk/film/getdetail?fid=991

Pedro Collantes' powerful and poetic debut follows a young woman as she reevaluates her choices and connections, while dealing with love and loss and learning the truth about those she left behind.

Mr. Collantes is available for interviews and reviews are welcome.

FILM SYNOPSIS: After six years in New York, Noemí (Macarena García) returns home to Madrid, for an audition that could change her life. Over the next 24 hours she has a series of encounters with family and friends, some of whom are delighted to have her home, but others are less comfortable with Noemí re-entering their lives.

"I wanted to encapsulate a feeling. The feeling of a common ground steadily eroding when returning home after a period abroad. By creating a juxtaposition of encounters that accumulate in Noemí's body and soul, my intention was to capture the unconscious fragmenting of personal relationships with its mix of both emotional and lighthearted, humorous moment," Collantes stated.

The Art of Return is a Tourmalet Films production, written by the director Pedro Collantes and Daniel Remón with distribution and international sales overseen by Filmax.           

 

SOURCE Filmax

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit