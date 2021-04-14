 Pecan Deluxe Candy Company Expands US Product Line with Popping Boba for Food and Beverage Applications | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
14.04.2021 21:38:00

Pecan Deluxe Candy Company Expands US Product Line with Popping Boba for Food and Beverage Applications

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pecan Deluxe Candy Company expands their product offerings with the launch of Popping Boba. "This addition to our current capabilities positions us to be the first fully-operational manufacturer of this popping boba product in the United States, which we are very excited about," says Jay Brigham, President and CEO of Pecan Deluxe.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8882451-pecan-deluxe-candy-popping-boba/

What are popping boba?  Tiny, juice filled spheres, encapsulated in an edible shell that burst with flavor.  These groundbreaking inclusions are featured in nearly every yogurt chain and bubble tea shop and have recently found their way into a variety of desserts and beverages, providing a fresh new aesthetic and fun experience that consumers are craving.  Traditionally available in a range of fruit flavors, Pecan Deluxe Candy Company has expanded flavor offerings and will continue innovation to further develop this new platform for a wide array of food and beverage applications.

For more information about Pecan Deluxe's popping boba, visit us at www.pecandeluxe.com/poppingboba.

The popping boba product is manufactured in the newly expanded facility located at 2570 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, Texas, 75212.  Committed to the manufacturing of ingredients for the food and beverage industry, the new 55,000 square foot facility marks another major investment for Pecan Deluxe. This expansion increases current production capabilities and warehouse space and improves the current operational workflow.

"As with every project within Pecan Deluxe Candy Company, food safety and quality is embedded into our culture through training, awareness, standards, testing, audits, and globally recognized certifications.  It is our privilege to expand the tastebuds of our customers with these little popping pleasures," says Stephen Posey, EVP of Global Food Safety Quality Assurance.

Known for quick turn-around time and speed to market, Pecan Deluxe Candy Company is a third generation, family-owned, global leader in manufacturing and supplying innovative food and beverage ingredients.  Product solutions include:

  • baked goods
  • extruded doughs
  • hard candies
  • brittles and barks
  • variegating sauces
  • fruit preps
  • confectionery coated items
  • pralines

To see examples of these products, check out our catalog: https://www.flipsnack.com/87DDB69C5A8/pd-indulge-flipbook.html

Pecan Deluxe offers unique and creative ingredient solutions for several categories including dairy, dessert, bakery, snacking, cereal and bars, confectionery, beverage and more. www.pecandeluxe.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pecan-deluxe-candy-company-expands-us-product-line-with-popping-boba-for-food-and-beverage-applications-301269181.html

SOURCE Pecan Deluxe Candy Company

﻿

