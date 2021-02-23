Pearse Bertram Rebrands as 'Pearse Bertram+ Streamline Contract Manufacturing'

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearse Bertram, a large distributor of quality manufacturing components, today announced a rebranding. In recognition of the growing importance of its contract manufacturing business, Streamline Assembly, the company will operate under its new name Pearse Bertram+ Streamline Contract Manufacturing.

The company has also relaunched its website to reflect its full suite of products and services.

Founded over 74 years ago, the company provides automation and process control systems and components, as well as an array of services including technical product selection and sourcing, testing, warehousing and order fulfillment.

"Supply chain disruptions, lost revenue, fluctuating consumer demand and other challenges have hit the manufacturing industry particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jon Pearse, President, Pearse Bertram+ Streamline Contract Manufacturing. "As we emerge from the pandemic, contract manufacturing will play an increasingly important role in helping organizations achieve greater scalability, flexibility and safety. Blending our strong distribution network and long-standing supplier relationships with our cutting-edge robotics and contract manufacturing capabilities will enable us to better serve our customers in a post-pandemic world."

Pearse Bertram+ Streamline Contract Manufacturing works with customers ranging from start-ups to multinational OEM brands including some of the nation's largest defense, aerospace and medical device companies and online retailers.

"We started our relationship with Pearse Bertram by sourcing components, but the company quickly became a trusted, resourceful design team and risk-sharing business partner," said Jack Manning, Owner of The Classic Bike Experience. "Pearse was integral to our commercial and marketing planning in achieving target pricing, margins and ultimately production fulfillment as our ISO contract manufacturer. Pearse was big enough to deliver, yet small enough to care about an entrepreneurial company and product like ours."

"Our engineers' deep manufacturing experience spans numerous disciplines, enabling our customers to stay ahead of the latest trends in robotics, pneumatics and process control," said David Plis, Engineer Manager, Pearse Bertram+ Streamline Contract Manufacturing. "We make every millimeter matter, optimizing for efficiency and value. By combining our two strengths - distribution and contract manufacturing - we offer a true end-to-end manufacturing solution."

Pearse Bertram+ Streamline Contract Manufacturing is a provider of end-to-end innovative automation and process control solutions and contract manufacturing services. We serve a broad range of industries, including medical and life sciences, military, homeland security, robotics, industrial equipment and automation, test and measurement equipment and clean energy. We leverage our established supply chains, highly experienced professionals, and industry-leading technical capabilities to provide customers with high-quality products and comprehensive contract manufacturing services.

