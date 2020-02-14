Pearl River Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to flood victims in and around Jackson as the Pearl River continues to overflow.

Many roads in Jackson have taken on water and the city is under a state of emergency. Residents living near the reservoir have been asked to evacuate.

"The Pearl River is expected to crest several feet above the flood stage, and many residents will continue be affected," said Dick Porter, U-Haul Company of Mississippi president. "This type of disaster creates an immediate need for dry, secure facilities where our neighbors can store their belongings. U-Haul is here to help by making select stores available at no cost for one month."

U-Haul Company of Mississippi has made six facilities available to offer its disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Storage of Jackson

2234 Hwy. 80 W.

Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 352-2607

U-Haul Storage of North Jackson

4181 Northview Drive

Jackson, MS 39206

(601) 368-9323

U-Haul Storage of West Jackson

1414 Gibralter Drive

Jackson, MS 39204

(601) 372-5764

U-Haul Storage at East Pearl

4494 Hwy. 80 E.

Pearl, MS 39208

(769) 972-3385

U-Haul Storage at I-20 and Pearson

3001 White Blvd.

Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 933-9505

U-Haul Storage of Pearl

2203 Hwy. 80 E.

Pearl, MS 39208

(601) 939-4770

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

