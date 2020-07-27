Pearl Abyss Introduces New Hero "Gorgath" to Shadow Arena

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that the new hero Gorgath has arrived in Shadow Arena. Players can now experience the game's 13th character and bombard enemies in a hail of rocks.

The great alchemist Gorgath possesses the power to command to assail enemies with rocks and gain control of an area. He has the ability to hurl rocks from a distance or make them explode to damage enemies nearby. With these skills, players will be able to engage other opponents while maintaining an advantageous distance from them. In addition, Gorgath can create random items using Forbidden Alchemy. The rare items that can be obtained depend on the skill level of this Forbidden Alchemy.

The Tier Structure has been revamped by separating Tier Points and Ranking Points. Tier Points will be updated based on the results of each game, determining which Tier placement a player receives.

Moreover, the cooldown time of the "Dark Shift" skill will decrease whenever players are debuffed by a Crowd Control (CC) skill such as Stiffness and Stun. Players will have Dark Shift available more quickly to them to escape from any situation.

Visit the official website , Discord , Facebook , YouTube , and Twitter for more information.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200724/2866883-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss