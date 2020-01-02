Pearl Abyss Announces the Beginning of Node War Pre-Season for Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss has revealed that the pre-season of Node War is now underway in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now team up with their guild members to win battles and conquer Nodes ahead of the official Node War update scheduled to take place in mid-January.

Node War is a large-scale PvP mode that allows guilds to battle against each other and claim ownership of Nodes, certain locations on the map, in Black Desert Mobile. It is a great opportunity for guild members to work together and attain greater glory for themselves and their guild in the game.

Guilds can participate in a Node War through a bidding process, where 3 guilds with the highest bids will be selected as participants. Participating guild members must attack the opposing guilds' Holy Artifacts while defending their own to win. Guilds that win the Node War will take possession of the Node for 7 days and receive large sums of silver collected as tax from the areas surrounding the Node. During the pre-season, Node Wars will take place from 10 PM to 12 PM (server time) on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Meanwhile, a special Pearl Shop event offering extra Black Pearls to Adventurers will continue to run this week. Until January 14, those who purchase a certain number of Pearls will receive the same amount of Black Pearls as a bonus. New items have also been added to the Pearl Shop to give more variety to the in-game items.

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console.

