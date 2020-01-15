Pearl Abyss Announces That World Boss Karanda and Regular Season of Node Wars Now Available in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that Karanda, a new World Boss, and the regular season of Node Wars are now available in Black Desert Mobile. The latest update allows Adventurers to level up their characters through the in-depth combat systems offered in the game.

It is time for Adventurers to team up with others and prepare for the new World Boss. The arrival of the new World Boss Karanda offers a collaborative battle mode that gives Adventurers the opportunity to topple an even deadlier enemy and claim special rewards for its defeat. Adventurers above level 50 are eligible to battle against Karanda at its spawn location. Also known as the Queen of the Harpies, Karanda uses unparalleled speed and strength to attack those nearby while soaring through the skies.

The regular season of Node Wars has officially begun following the end of the pre-season. Large-scale PvP Node Wars will continue to allow guilds to fight against each other and conquer Nodes. Guilds that win Node Wars will claim ownership of Nodes as well as large sums of silver. The regular season will take place from 8 PM to 10 PM (server time) on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The days of the Node Wars will differ depending on the Node's location.

Meanwhile, the Sorceress class is coming to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers who agree to receive push notifications through the official website will be updated on the new class and get a coupon for in-game items. A pre-release event will also run until the first update of February, which will offer various rewards to those who log in to the game every day.

