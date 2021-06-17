|
17.06.2021 15:51:00
Peakstone Advises Nocturne Villa Rentals on Sale to Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aureus Capital
CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peakstone served as exclusive financial advisor to Nocturne Villa Rentals ("Nocturne") on its partnership with Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aureus Capital to establish Nocturne as a platform for acquiring and integrating luxury villa rental management ("VRM") companies.
Nocturne was founded by CEO Scott Simmons and president Marshall Calder, bringing with them decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry.
At closing, Nocturne completed the acquisition of Exceptional Stays, LLC, a leading VRM with approximately 90 luxury properties, primarily in Telluride, Colorado. Exceptional Stays operates exclusively managed properties and provides best-in-class hospitality and property management services to its rental guests and property owners alike.
"We're very excited to partner with Gladstone and Aureus Capital and the talented team at Exceptional Stays. Exceptional Stays is the ideal first step for us as we seek to create the leading portfolio of luxury villa rental properties under the Nocturne brand," said Scott Simmons.
"Peakstone formed the deal with two great partners in Gladstone and Aureus. Launching during a pandemic was challenging. Peakstone did a great job persevering and delivering a great outcome, enabling us to execute on our vision of a highly differentiated model in the global travel industry," said Marshall Calder.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
For additional information please contact:
Eric Zampol, Managing Director, 415-706-1175, ezampol@peakstone.com
Patrick Sandercock, Managing Director, 312-505-6938, psandercock@peakstone.com
About Peakstone
Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com. To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peakstone-advises-nocturne-villa-rentals-on-sale-to-gladstone-investment-corporation-and-aureus-capital-301314791.html
SOURCE Peakstone
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Das Wachstum der chinesischen Wirtschaft hat sich seit Jahresbeginn an allen Fronten und auf hohem Niveau stabilisiert. Daran wird sich auf absehbare Zeit nichts ändern. Wie Sie davon profitieren können, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI stabil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Am heimischen Markt halten sich Anleger am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselt zwischen leichten Verlusten und Gewinnen. Die Wall Street kommt am Donnerstag nicht vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden hauptsächlich Gewinne verzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}