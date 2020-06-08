Peachtree Immediate Care Expands into Columbus, GA

ATLANTA and COLUMBUS, Ga., June 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare (CRH), the parent company of Peachtree Immediate Care, has completed the acquisition of the St. Francis Urgent Care in Columbus, GA, effective June 1, 2020. As the urgent care partner of the Emory Healthcare Network, Peachtree Immediate Care is pleased to expand into the region to support the new collaboration between St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Hospital and Emory Healthcare.

Peachtree Immediate Care has also signed a lease for a new center in the heart of Columbus, close to the St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Hospital. As the largest network of urgent care centers in Atlanta and Georgia, the Peachtree Immediate Care network now has 34 conveniently located urgent care centers with two more opening in 2020 and two in early 2021, including the new location on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

"We are excited to be part of the Columbus community. As the longtime urgent care partner of the Emory Healthcare Network, we will bring a differentiated approach to serving patients across a network of Columbus urgent care centers. Our clinical, operational, and systems integration with Emory Healthcare will carry over into this region and will help patients, specialists, and the hospital," said Bill Miller, the CEO and co-founder of CRH.

The team members at the Columbus urgent care have been welcomed into the Peachtree Immediate Care family and will continue their work. The center's electronic medical record system has been replaced with the nation's leading urgent care patient information system platform, which Peachtree Immediate Care uses at all of its locations. The center's brand identity and signage have been changed to reflect the new relationship.

"We welcome Peachtree Immediate Care to serve our community's urgent care needs. Peachtree Immediate Care is a leader in the delivery of high quality, efficient and cost-effective care, and bringing these resources to Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley is another example of St. Francis' partnership with Emory at work," said Melody Trimble, chief executive officer, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare.

"Peachtree Immediate Care has provided patients throughout metro Atlanta with convenient care solutions and access to Emory Healthcare's extensive network of over 2,800 physicians and 70 specialties for their additional health care needs," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president and CEO of Emory Healthcare. "As Peachtree Immediate Care moves into Columbus, residents can expect the same dedication. We are eager to continue growing our relationship with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and with Peachtree Immediate Care, to improve quality outcomes and further our commitment to the community."

About Peachtree Immediate Care

Peachtree Immediate Care, the exclusive urgent care partner of the Emory Healthcare Network, is the largest network of urgent care centers in the Atlanta Metro area and Georgia with thirty-four (34) convenient locations. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 Cs"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant to help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!TM It is owned and operated by Atlanta-based CRH Healthcare (CRH), which also has operations in Florida, Alabama, and Maryland. CRH was recently named to Atlanta's fastest growing private companies list for the fifth year in a row by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. CRH Healthcare and Peachtree Immediate Care are proud members of the Urgent Care Association of America. For more information about Peachtree Immediate Care or CRH, please visit peachtreemed.com or crhhealthcare.com.

About Emory Healthcare Network



Established in 2011, the Emory Healthcare Network (EHN) is a clinically integrated network of Emory faculty, private practice physicians and hospitals formed to improve care coordination and quality outcomes, as well as control costs for patients and the community. EHN members collaborate around a common set of quality measures and goals. With 12 hospitals, more than 250 provider locations, and 2,800 physicians in more than 70 specialties, including more than 130 primary care locations, EHN is Georgia's most comprehensive integrated network.

About St. Francis-Emory Healthcare



St. Francis Hospital is a 376-bed facility that offers a full range of inpatient, outpatient and emergency room services and is the only area hospital offering open-heart surgery. With more than 2,300 employees, 300 physicians and the latest technology, we strive to help you regain and maintain your health. Our overriding goal is to provide you with the best possible care. For more information, visit www.mystfrancis.com.

