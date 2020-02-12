+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 18:38:00

Peacebuilding Coalition welcomes Global Peacebuilding Act of 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- +Peace, a collective action campaign platform of peacebuilding organizations, welcomes the introduction of the Global Peacebuilding Act of 2020 by Representative Ilhan Omar (MN-5) in the United States Congress. The Global Peacebuilding Act of 2020 takes an important step in ensuring American foreign policy is focused on getting ahead of the greatest global security challenges of our time — climate change; protracted violent conflicts; and rising levels of violence, hate, and polarization. This visionary legislation authorizes $5bn from the Department of Defense Overseas Contingency Operations to be used to kickstart U.S. contributions to a new public-private multilateral fund, the Global Peacebuilding Fund.

+Peace Coalition (PRNewsfoto/+Peace Coalition)

"Cooperation is our only path to a secure global future," says Madeline Rose, Director of +Peace. "The Global Peacebuilding Act rejects the notion that the United States can deter or coerce its way to a secure global future. Nations will not be able to shut down their borders to climate change. They will not be able to lock out innocent civilians running away from conflict, corruption and war."

The Global Peacebuilding Act would kickstart critical resourcing for a newly envisioned multilateral peacebuilding fund, a "Global Peacebuilding Fund." The Fund envisioned by Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) borrows best practices from the Global Fund for HIV/AIDs, which is an innovative multilateral fund heralded by Bill Gates as one of the best investments world leaders can make. By increasing resources in frontline peacebuilding efforts, the Global Peacebuilding Act affirms an important truth — that we have the tools, resources, and knowledge we need to get ahead of the greatest global challenges we face.

"Today, more than 70 million people are on the run worldwide — fleeing their homes because of violent conflict, persecution, and natural disasters. The major global challenges facing humanity today cannot be solved by the military alone," says Rose. "The Global Peacebuilding Act of 2020 is exactly the type of visionary policy the world needs today to not just contain global crises but to actually get ahead of them."

Every day, peacebuilders are on the frontlines of peace work worldwide. Right now, peacebuilding organizations are helping the world get ahead of climate change by leveraging data and conflict analytics to prevent resource-related conflicts. In the face of chronic conflicts, peacebuilding organizations continue to negotiate multi-stakeholder peace agreements. And through dialogue and mediation, peacebuilders continue to save lives and stave off costly conflicts.

+Peace is a collective action campaign platform of peacebuilding organizations mobilizing people, governments, and the private sector to tackle global violence and division. We run campaigns that build peacebuilders' collective power; make the case for peace to the public and global policymakers; and transform culture, policy, and politics in support of peacebuilding. To learn more, visit: www.peacebuilding.live

Media contact:
Zander Willoughby
202-822-2047
zander@allianceforpeacebuilding.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peacebuilding-coalition-welcomes-global-peacebuilding-act-of-2020-301003903.html

SOURCE +Peace

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
15:09
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
11:00
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
09:03
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;