NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Alphabet mit über 4-Bllionen-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung: Apple-Partnerschaft beflügelt die Aktie
Apple attackiert Adobe mit Kreativ-Abo - Adobe-Aktie unter Druck
Ausblick: Citigroup legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
BioNTech-Aktie steigt nach Unternehmens-Updates: Onkologie-Pipeline und Ausblick für 2026 im Blick
13.01.2026 22:35:34

PDYN Climbs After Raising 2026 Revenue Guidance On Operating Inflection

(RTTNews) - Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) shares were trading at $7.19, up 14.65% or $0.92 higher, after the company updated investors with a marked increase in full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $24.0 million to $27.0 million, reflecting what management described as an operating inflection driven by recent acquisitions and expanded contracted customer demand.

The new guidance implies a 336 percent to 440 percent increase over preliminary full-year 2025 revenue, supported by a backlog of more than $13.0 million in signed customer contracts and purchase orders, which are expected to convert to revenue over the next 12 months. Palladyne also reported having approximately $47.0 million in cash and equivalents, positioning it with liquidity to support near-term execution.

On the day of the announcement, PDYN experienced elevated trading interest, with the stock opening near its prior close and rising to intraday highs as investors reacted to the strengthened outlook. The shares trade on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was reflecting heightened attention after the guidance update. PDYN's 52-week range is approximately $4.14 to $13.00, showing significant volatility tied to company milestones and broader technology and defense sector sentiment.

