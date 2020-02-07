07.02.2020 22:24:00

PDO Max (formerly Rejuvn8) Provides Safe, Convenient, and Regulatory Cleared PDO Threads, in Cannula, for Aesthetic Professionals

SYRACUSE, New York., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO MAX, INC (https://www.pdomax.com) is pleased to announce that it has received 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) (K190245) for its brand of PDO (polydioxanone) absorbable threads in cannula. PDO threads are used in aesthetic medicine and are a sterile, biodegradable, monofilament synthetic composed polymer. The clearance is for both the PDO threads and cannula combined into one device, unlike many of the other providers in the market.

PDO MAX threads, formerly Rejuvn8 PDO Threads:

  • Bring a new level of safety for aesthetic medical professionals.
  • When coupled with training and support from their medically trained staff, provide peace of mind.
  • PDO Max threads provide exceptional tensile strength that makes the threads easier to insert and provide the tissue approximation needed to achieve the patient's desired aesthetic results.

"We are dedicated to bringing our aesthetic medical professionals, true peace of mind with our FDA cleared PDO threads," said Juliana Ucchino, Vice President of Operations for PDO Max Inc. "PDO MAX threads, used alone, or in addition to the provider's preferred injectable product, greatly add to the ability of our medical professionals to deliver nonsurgical, minimally invasive total facial aesthetics solutions."

"PDO Max is pleased to offer aesthetic practitioner training on our PDO MAX threads," says Giovanna McCarthy, the CEO of PDO Max. "We focus on training physicians and their medical staff in the best practices for device-based aesthetic medicine treatments; of which PDO threads provide immediate results not to just the face, but we see their potential to be used effectively in other areas of the body. This is set to be a trend in the future, according to our research."

"We look forward to using the PDO MAX cleared threads and cannulas in our practice, and learn new techniques and to work on best outcomes for our patients from a medical device company dedicated to bringing safe and effective devices to the aesthetic medical market," stated Dr. Annika Crosby, of Physician Skin Services.

About PDO MAX, INC. PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and is a medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in U.S. and Canadian markets. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to attend one of our educational seminars, please contact PDO MAX at 800-670-0225 or visit our website at https://www.pdomax.com.

Media Contact:
Juliana Ucchino
315-727-0681
232140@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdo-max-formerly-rejuvn8-provides-safe-convenient-and-regulatory-cleared-pdo-threads-in-cannula-for-aesthetic-professionals-301001163.html

SOURCE PDO Max

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
08:40
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:30
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
10:28
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leicht erholt: Credit Suisse ernennt Gottstein zum CEO - Thiam tritt zum 14.2. zurück
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5
Tesla und Bitcoin: Diese Ähnlichkeiten erkennt Krypto-Experte Novogratz
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Idorsia-Aktie gibt ab: 2019 weniger ausgegeben als geplant
SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen solide im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street ziehen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;