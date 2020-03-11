PDL BioPharma Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Announces Plan to Dissolve the Company by Year-End 2020

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PDLI) provides an update on its strategic plans and reports financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019:

Strong Start in the Implementation of Monetization Strategy - Accelerating Completion Timeline

In September 2019, the Company engaged financial advisors and initiated a review of its strategy; this review was completed in December 2019. At such time, management and the board of directors decided to halt the execution of the Company's growth strategy, cease making additional strategic transactions and investments and pursue a formal process to unlock the value of its portfolio by monetizing its assets and ultimately distributing net proceeds to stockholders. In February 2020, the board of directors approved a formal plan of complete liquidation and passed a resolution to seek stockholder approval at its next Annual Stockholders' Meeting (the "2020 Annual Meeting") to dissolve the Company under Delaware state law.

Subsequent to its announcement in December 2019, PDL has taken the following steps to monetize the assets of the Company and distribute net proceeds to its stockholders in the form of share repurchases, cash dividends or other distributions:

Board of directors authorized common stock and convertible note repurchases up to $275.0 million in mid-December 2019

in Retired $119.3 million principal value of convertible notes, or 80% of the Company's debt, in mid-December 2019 , for $97.9 million of cash and 13.4 million shares of Company common stock. The Company also repurchased 3.2 million shares of Company common stock in this transaction

principal value of convertible notes, or 80% of the Company's debt, in , for of cash and 13.4 million shares of Company common stock. The Company also repurchased 3.2 million shares of Company common stock in this transaction Immediately thereafter entered into a 10b5-1 program for $120.0 million to allow for the continued repurchase of convertible notes and the repurchase of common stock. The 10b5-1 program limit was set at approximately the amount remaining under the board of directors' $275.0 million authorization after the mid-December 2019 convertible note repurchases. Pursuant to this program:

to allow for the continued repurchase of convertible notes and the repurchase of common stock. The 10b5-1 program limit was set at approximately the amount remaining under the board of directors' authorization after the convertible note repurchases. Pursuant to this program: Retired $13.7 million principal value of convertible notes in 2020. Approximately $17.0 million of convertible notes remain outstanding

principal value of convertible notes in 2020. Approximately of convertible notes remain outstanding

Retired 3.8 million shares of common stock through March 10, 2020

Engaged financial advisors to evaluate the sale of the entire Company, or the sale or distribution of its holdings of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. ("Evofem") common stock, the portfolio of royalty assets and the Company's Noden and LENSAR subsidiaries

Negotiated a cooperation agreement with Engine Capital, Inc. that enables the Company to focus on the expeditious return of net proceeds to stockholders with input from a new board member with relevant experience in corporate sales process

As part of the monetization process, the Company has engaged the following parties:

BofA Securities, Inc. has been engaged by the Company to act as its financial advisor in connection with the potential sale of the Company or its royalty asset portfolio.

Torreya has been engaged to lead the effort in selling the Noden subsidiary or its assets and the Company's equity stake in Evofem.

SVB Leerink has been engaged to evaluate opportunities available to LENSAR, with a focus on maximizing the value of the LENSAR subsidiary. PDL remains committed to LENSAR and the development of its next generation technology while it pursues the optimal path to monetize this investment. PDL's past capitalization of LENSAR has positioned it for growth, which has resulted in positive revenue and volume growth and a current capitalization allowing it to continue with its growth initiatives. SVB Leerink has also been engaged to advise the Company's management and board of directors on overall liquidation and distribution strategies.

"We are pleased with the progress we are making on the execution of our monetization strategy and with our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. While we wrote down the value of certain of our assets at year end, our strong operating results are a testament to the quality and intrinsic value of our assets," said Dominique Monnet, president and CEO of PDL.

"Based on the strong progress made to date and through the leadership of our board of directors and the commitment of our employees, we now believe that we can either execute a whole Company sale or monetize our key assets and distribute a significant portion of the net proceeds to our stockholders by the end of 2020. Further, we are confident this plan provides the best strategy to minimize costs and to maximize net proceeds to our stockholders."

While the Company pursues this monetization strategy, it will continue its efforts to minimize operating costs. A cost management committee of the board was formed to oversee these cost reduction initiatives.

Under the Company's monetization plan, should PDL conclude that a whole Company sale will not optimize stockholder returns, it would then target the filing of a certificate of dissolution under Delaware law by the end of 2020, subject to the approval of the Company's stockholders. The Company would remain post-2020 solely to manage potential litigation, unresolved claims, post-dissolution distributions and the monetization of any remaining assets, as well as address remaining stockholder matters and administrative issues.

Full-Year 2019 Revenues Exceeded Guidance Announced in Third Quarter Earnings Press Release

LENSAR product revenue of $30.7 million exceeded the Company's upwardly revised guidance of $29.0 million .

exceeded the Company's upwardly revised guidance of . Cash received from royalty assets totaled $79.3 million , significantly exceeding guidance of $60.0 - $65.0 million .

, significantly exceeding guidance of - . Noden product revenue of $55.1 million exceeded the guidance range of $50.0 - $55.0 million .

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenues were negative $5.8 million , including $21.0 million in product revenue and negative $26.8 million in revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value.

, including in product revenue and negative in revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value. LENSAR revenues were $8.5 million , an increase of 19% over the prior-year period, with procedure volume up 41%.

, an increase of 19% over the prior-year period, with procedure volume up 41%. Net cash from all royalty rights was $21.0 million , up from $20.9 million for the prior-year period.

, up from for the prior-year period. U.S. market share for branded Tekturna ® and authorized generic of Tekturna of approximately 73% remained steady with the third quarter of 2019.

and authorized generic of Tekturna of approximately 73% remained steady with the third quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss was $54.9 million . Non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million . A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results can be found in Table 4 at the end of this news release.

Revenue Highlights

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $21.0 million in product revenue and negative $26.8 million in revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value.

in product revenue and negative in revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value. Product revenue from the LENSAR Laser System ® was $8.5 million , a 19% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue generated outside the U.S. accounted for the majority of the revenue increase. LENSAR procedure volume for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 41% from the prior-year period.

was , a 19% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue generated outside the U.S. accounted for the majority of the revenue increase. LENSAR procedure volume for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 41% from the prior-year period.

Net royalty revenues from acquired royalty rights, which include cash royalties received and a change in fair value of the royalty rights assets, were negative $26.8 million compared with $19.1 million in the prior-year period. The decrease is primarily related to the decrease in fair value of the royalty rights for the Type 2 diabetes products acquired from Assertio Therapeutics. PDL received $21.0 million in net cash from all its royalty rights in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $20.9 million in the prior-year period. See Table 3 for a rollforward of royalty asset for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 compared with the comparable periods in 2018.

compared with in the prior-year period. The decrease is primarily related to the decrease in fair value of the royalty rights for the Type 2 diabetes products acquired from Assertio Therapeutics. PDL received in net cash from all its royalty rights in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from in the prior-year period. See Table 3 for a rollforward of royalty asset for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 compared with the comparable periods in 2018.

Product revenue from Noden was $12.4 million compared with $18.8 million in the prior-year period. Revenues for the U.S. and rest of the world were $4.3 million and $8.1 million , respectively, compared with $9.8 million and $9.0 million , respectively, in the prior-year period. The U.S. market share for branded Tekturna and the authorized generic of Tekturna was 73%, relatively unchanged from the third quarter of 2019.

compared with in the prior-year period. Revenues for the U.S. and rest of the world were and , respectively, compared with and , respectively, in the prior-year period. The U.S. market share for branded Tekturna and the authorized generic of Tekturna was 73%, relatively unchanged from the third quarter of 2019. Total revenues for 2019 were $54.8 million and included $85.8 million in product revenue and negative $31.0 million in revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value.

and included in product revenue and negative in revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value. Product revenue from the LENSAR Laser System was $30.7 million , a 25% increase over 2018. Revenue generated outside of the U.S. accounted for the majority of the increase. LENSAR procedure volume for 2019 increased 33% over the prior year.

, a 25% increase over 2018. Revenue generated outside of the U.S. accounted for the majority of the increase. LENSAR procedure volume for 2019 increased 33% over the prior year.

Revenue from royalty rights - change in fair value was negative $31.0 million for 2019, compared with $85.3 million in 2018. The decrease is primarily related to a non-cash adjustment to the AcelRx and Assertio royalty asset fair values of negative $60.0 million and negative $46.3 million , respectively. PDL received $79.3 million in net cash from its royalty rights in 2019, compared with $78.0 million in 2018.

for 2019, compared with in 2018. The decrease is primarily related to a non-cash adjustment to the AcelRx and Assertio royalty asset fair values of negative and negative , respectively. PDL received in net cash from its royalty rights in 2019, compared with in 2018.

Product revenue from the Noden Products was $55.1 million compared with $80.8 million for the prior year. Sales for 2019 were comprised of $25.3 million in the U.S. and $29.8 million in the rest of the world, compared with $40.5 million and $40.3 million , respectively, in 2018. The decline in sales of branded Tekturna in the U.S. is due primarily to the launch of an authorized generic of Tekturna in the U.S. and the launch of a third-party generic of aliskiren late in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in sales in the rest of the world is due to lower sales volume of Rasilez ® in certain territories, in part reflecting additional measures to maximize product profitability.

compared with for the prior year. Sales for 2019 were comprised of in the U.S. and in the rest of the world, compared with and , respectively, in 2018. The decline in sales of branded Tekturna in the U.S. is due primarily to the launch of an authorized generic of Tekturna in the U.S. and the launch of a third-party generic of aliskiren late in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in sales in the rest of the world is due to lower sales volume of Rasilez in certain territories, in part reflecting additional measures to maximize product profitability.

Interest revenue decreased by $2.3 million from 2018 due to modifications to the Company's agreement with CareView Communications ("CareView"), which deferred interest payments for 2019.

from 2018 due to modifications to the Company's agreement with CareView Communications ("CareView"), which deferred interest payments for 2019.

Royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents were less than $0.1 million for 2019, compared with $4.5 million for 2018, reflecting the runout of the royalties on the sales of Tysabri®.

Operating Expense Highlights

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $64.0 million , a $52.4 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to:

, a increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to: An impairment in the Noden intangible assets of $22.5 million due to a change in the strategy for Noden,

due to a change in the strategy for Noden,

a prior-year benefit for the release of the Noden contingent consideration liability of $19.2 million with no comparable adjustment in the current year quarter,

with no comparable adjustment in the current year quarter,

a $10.8 million impairment of the CareView note receivable compared to an $8.2 million impairment in the prior year quarter,

impairment of the CareView note receivable compared to an impairment in the prior year quarter,

higher R&D costs for LENSAR associated with its next-generation technology,



higher G&A expenses primarily due to higher compensation costs, mainly as a result of the prior-year expense reversal of a significant portion of the employee long-term incentive award,



increased professional service expense, and



an increase in cost of goods sold primarily due to Noden product sales outside of the United States , partially offset by:

, partially offset by:

a decrease in sales and marketing expenses for our Noden subsidiary.

Operating expenses for 2019 were $154.6 million , a $94.1 million decrease from the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to:

, a decrease from the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to: A $22.5 million impairment of the Noden intangible assets in the current year compared to a $152.3 million impairment in 2018,

impairment of the Noden intangible assets in the current year compared to a impairment in 2018,

lower intangible asset amortization expense of $9.5 million due to the 2018 impairment,

due to the 2018 impairment,

decreased sales and marketing expenses of $8.7 million primarily due to the cost savings from the change in our marketing strategy to a non-personal promotion strategy for Noden in anticipation of a launch of a third-party generic form of aliskiren. This non-personal promotion strategy was subsequently discontinued upon the launch of our authorized generic form of Tekturna, partially offset by:

primarily due to the cost savings from the change in our marketing strategy to a non-personal promotion strategy for Noden in anticipation of a launch of a third-party generic form of aliskiren. This non-personal promotion strategy was subsequently discontinued upon the launch of our authorized generic form of Tekturna, partially offset by:

the prior-year benefit from the release of the Noden contingent consideration liability of $41.6 million ,

,

increased cost of goods sold of $5.2 million primarily due to termination provisions in a Noden supply agreement amended in June 2019 involving end of contract fees and increased LENSAR product sales,

primarily due to termination provisions in a Noden supply agreement amended in involving end of contract fees and increased LENSAR product sales,

increased research and development expenses of $4.4 million primarily related to the acquisition of intellectual property supporting our second-generation LENSAR product, and

primarily related to the acquisition of intellectual property supporting our second-generation LENSAR product, and

a $10.8 million impairment of the CareView note receivable in 2019 compared to an $8.2 million impairment in 2018.

Other Financial Highlights

The market value of the Company's investment in Evofem increased $18.3 million in the 2019 fourth quarter and $36.4 million in the 2019 full year. The Company acquired its investment in Evofem in two tranches in the second quarter of 2019, paying total consideration of $60.0 million .

in the 2019 fourth quarter and in the 2019 full year. The Company acquired its investment in Evofem in two tranches in the second quarter of 2019, paying total consideration of . On a GAAP basis, the net loss attributable to PDL's stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $54.9 million , or $0.48 per share, compared with GAAP net income attributable to PDL's stockholders of $16.3 million , or $0.11 per share on a fully diluted basis, for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to PDL's stockholders was $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP net income of $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or per share, compared with GAAP net income attributable to PDL's stockholders of , or per share on a fully diluted basis, for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to PDL's stockholders was for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with non-GAAP net income of for the fourth quarter of 2018. The GAAP net loss attributable to PDL's stockholders for 2019 was $70.4 million , or $0.59 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss attributable to PDL's stockholders of $68.9 million or $0.47 per share, for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to PDL's stockholders was $39.1 million for 2019, compared with non-GAAP net income of $60.4 million for the prior-year.

, or per share, compared with a GAAP net loss attributable to PDL's stockholders of or per share, for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to PDL's stockholders was for 2019, compared with non-GAAP net income of for the prior-year. PDL had cash and cash equivalents of $193.5 million as of December 31, 2019 , compared with cash and cash equivalents of $394.6 million as of December 31, 2018 .

as of , compared with cash and cash equivalents of as of . The $201.1 million reduction in cash and cash equivalents during 2019 was primarily the result of the repurchase of convertible debt of $97.9 million , common stock repurchases of $86.9 million , the Company's investment in Evofem of $60.0 million , net cash used in operations of $32.4 million and costs incurred in the exchange of convertible debt of $4.4 million . This reduction was partially offset by the proceeds from royalty rights of $79.3 million and cash proceeds from the sale of intangible assets of $5.0 million .

Stock Repurchase Programs

In January 2020 , PDL began repurchasing shares of its common stock in the open market pursuant to the 10b5-1 program entered into in December 2019 . The Company acquired 3.8 million shares for $12.9 million , at an average cost of $3.42 per share, including commissions through March 10, 2020 .

, PDL began repurchasing shares of its common stock in the open market pursuant to the 10b5-1 program entered into in . The Company acquired 3.8 million shares for , at an average cost of per share, including commissions through . Pursuant to this program, the Company also repurchased $13.7 million par value of convertible notes through February 2020 .

par value of convertible notes through . Since initiating its first stock repurchase program in March 2017 , the Company has repurchased 56.9 million shares for $167.9 million , at an average cost of $2.95 per share.

, the Company has repurchased 56.9 million shares for , at an average cost of per share. As of February 29, 2020 , the Company had approximately 123.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.

TABLE 1 PDL BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues















Product revenue, net

$ 20,967



$ 25,976



$ 85,835



$ 105,448

Royalty rights - change in fair value

(26,765)



19,139



(31,042)



85,256

Royalties from Queen et al. patents

—



2



9



4,536

Interest revenue

—



83



—



2,337

License and other

3



(81)



(45)



533

Total revenues

(5,795)



45,119



54,757



198,110

Operating Expenses















Cost of product revenue (excluding intangible asset amortization and impairment)

13,428



11,444



53,619



48,460

Amortization of intangible assets

1,561



1,577



6,306



15,831

General and administrative

12,561



6,019



45,598



45,420

Sales and marketing

1,967



2,772



8,482



17,139

Research and development

1,243



806



7,308



2,955

Impairment of intangible assets

22,490



—



22,490



152,330

Asset impairment loss

10,768



8,200



10,768



8,200

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—



(19,198)



—



(41,631)

Total operating expenses

64,018



11,620



154,571



248,704

Operating (loss) income

(69,813)



33,499



(99,814)



(50,594)

Non-operating income (expense), net















Interest and other income, net

1,046



1,958



6,030



6,065

Interest expense

(2,454)



(2,895)



(11,404)



(12,157)

Equity affiliate - change in fair value

18,293



—



36,402



—

Gain on sale of intangible assets

—



—



3,476



—

Gain on investments

—



—



—



764

Loss on exchange and extinguishment of convertible notes

(4,530)



—



(8,430)



—

Total non-operating income (expense), net

12,355



(937)



26,074



(5,328)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(57,458)



32,562



(73,740)



(55,922)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,630)



16,283



(3,049)



12,937

Net (loss) income

(54,828)



16,279



(70,691)



(68,859)

Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

60



—



(280)



—

Net (loss) income attributable to PDL's stockholders

$ (54,888)



$ 16,279



$ (70,411)



$ (68,859)



















Net (loss) income per share















Basic

$ (0.48)



$ 0.12



$ (0.59)



$ (0.47)

Diluted

$ (0.48)



$ 0.11



$ (0.59)



$ (0.47)



















Shares used to compute net (loss) income per basic share

114,671



141,247



118,631



145,669

Shares used to compute net (loss) income per diluted share

114,671



142,608



118,631



145,669



TABLE 2 PDL BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 193,451



$ 394,590

Notes receivable

$ 53,410



$ 63,813

Royalty rights - at fair value

$ 266,196



$ 376,510

Investment in equity affiliate

$ 82,267



$ —

Total assets

$ 716,119



$ 963,736

Total convertible notes payable

$ 27,250



$ 124,644

Total stockholders' equity

$ 593,278



$ 729,779



TABLE 3 PDL BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED ROYALTY ASSET DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

























(in thousands)

Cash

Royalties

Change In

Fair Value

Total

Cash

Royalties

Change In

Fair Value

Total

























Assertio

$ 19,245



$ (46,298)



$ (27,053)



$ 19,425



$ (1,331)



$ 18,094

VB

218



(872)



(654)



242



222



464

U-M

1,452



(818)



634



1,194



(1,929)



(735)

AcelRx

66



222



288



59



2,105



2,164

KYBELLA

1



19



20



—



(847)



(847)





$ 20,982



$ (47,747)



$ (26,765)



$ 20,920



$ (1,780)



$ 19,140











Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

























(in thousands)

Cash

Royalties

Change In

Fair Value

Total

Cash

Royalties

Change In

Fair Value

Total

























Assertio

$ 72,225



$ (45,699)



$ 26,526



$ 71,502



$ 12,333



$ 83,835

VB

966



(518)



448



1,062



(272)



790

U-M

5,664



(5,197)



467



4,631



(1,174)



3,457

AcelRx

307



(57,428)



(57,121)



249



(2,514)



(2,265)

Avinger

—



—



—



366



(396)



(30)

KYBELLA

110



(1,472)



(1,362)



159



(690)



(531)





$ 79,272



$ (110,314)



$ (31,042)



$ 77,969



$ 7,287



$ 85,256





















Fair Value as of

Royalty Rights -

Fair Value as of (in thousands)

December 31, 2018

Change in Fair Value

December 31, 2019 Assertio

$ 264,371



$ (45,699)



$ 218,672

VB

14,108



(518)



13,590

U-M

25,595



(5,197)



20,398

AcelRx

70,380



(57,428)



12,952

KYBELLA

2,056



(1,472)



584





$ 376,510



$ (110,314)



$ 266,196



TABLE 4 PDL BIOPHARMA, INC. GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION: NET (LOSS) INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands)

A reconciliation between net (loss) income on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net (loss) income attributed to PDL's stockholders as reported

$ (54,888)



$ 16,279



$ (70,411)



$ (68,859)

Adjustments to Non-GAAP net income (as detailed below)

59,132



(592)



109,555



129,240

Non-GAAP net income attributed to PDL's stockholders

$ 4,244



$ 15,687



$ 39,144



$ 60,381



















An itemized reconciliation between net (loss) income on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP net (loss) income attributed to PDL's stockholders, as reported

$ (54,888)



$ 16,279



$ (70,411)



$ (68,859)

Adjustments:















Mark-to-market adjustment to fair value - royalty assets

47,747



1,781



110,314



(7,287)

Mark-to-market adjustment to equity affiliate

(15,067)



—



(31,641)



—

Non-cash interest revenues

—



(83)



—



(312)

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

1,716



(56)



7,119



4,758

Non-cash debt offering costs

1,461



1,864



7,237



7,609

Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense

606



635



2,901



3,696

Mark-to-market adjustment on warrants held

(3,228)



81



(4,715)



(33)

Impairment of intangible assets

22,490



—



22,490



152,330

Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

1,561



1,577



6,306



15,831

Mark-to-market adjustment of contingent consideration

—



(19,198)



—



(41,631)

Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

8,866



11,384



8,866



11,226

Income tax effect related to above items

(7,020)



1,423



(19,322)



(16,947)

Total adjustments

59,132



(592)



109,555



129,240

Non-GAAP net income

$ 4,244



$ 15,687



$ 39,144



$ 60,381



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing an additional measure which may be considered a "non-GAAP" financial measure under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that the disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure provides our investors with additional information that reflects the amounts and financial basis upon which our management assesses and operates our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for reported, or GAAP, net income, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance performed in conformity with GAAP.

"Non-GAAP net income" is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net income adjusted to exclude (1) mark-to-market adjustments related to the fair value election for our investments in royalty rights presented in our earnings, which include the fair value re-measurement of future discounted cash flows for each of the royalty rights assets we have acquired, (2) market-to-mark adjustment to our equity affiliate, (3) non-cash interest revenue from notes receivable (4) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (5) non-cash interest expense related to PDL debt offering costs, (6) mark-to-market adjustments related to warrants held, (7) non-cash amortization of intangible assets, (8) mark-to-market adjustment related to acquisition-related contingent consideration, (9) non-cash depreciation and amortization expense and (10) the related tax effect of all reconciling items within our reconciliation. Non-GAAP financial measures used by PDL may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

