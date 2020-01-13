+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 08:57:00

PCR Commissioning Event of Hubei Linglong Tire Co., Ltd. Successfully Held

JINGMEN, China, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, 2020, the PCR Commissioning Event of Hubei Linglong Tire Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Hubei Linglong) kicked off successfully in Jingmen, China. The company held its TBR Commissioning Event in the same place just one month ago. Nearly 600 guests attended this event including dignitaries from Jingmen, Hubei, China Rubber Industry Association and Linglong Tire, witnessing Linglong's another new progress in global industrial layout together.

PCR Commissioning Event of Hubei Linglong Tire Co., Ltd. Successfully Held (PRNewsfoto/Linglong Tire)

Hubei Linglong is Linglong's fourth domestic manufacturing base, covering a total area of nearly 9300,000 square meters, aiming at annual capacity of PCR reaching 12 million units, TBR reaching 2.4 million units, and OTR reaching 60,000 units with estimated sales revenue reaching $710 million. The green intelligent factory will effectively promote the company's transformation and upgrading to intelligent production and high-end oriented products. Hubei Linglong will better serve these OEMs and retail customers in Hubei Province and its nearby, further enhancing the market share and core competitiveness of Linglong. 

Mr. Wang Feng, Chairman of Linglong Tire, pointed that Hubei Linglong would strive for the early realization of full production with the support of Jingmen municipal government and industrial associations, giving back to the society with more and better products and contributing to the local economic development through the full production of the factory.

As one of the global fastest growing tire enterprises, Linglong's steady development is closely connected with its global partners' strong support and continuous cooperation. The company will deeply grasp the development trend of tire industry, create an intelligent, digital and global marketing network and carry out all-round co-construction and sharing in various areas with its partners to face the market challenges together. Linglong will continue to increase research and development of new products, enhance the core competitiveness of its products, serving the consumers with high-quality products. Besides, it will further strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation with its dealers and suppliers, to achieve a win-win cooperation through technology research and development, brand promotion, service optimization, market development and channel expansion.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcr-commissioning-event-of-hubei-linglong-tire-co-ltd-successfully-held-300985463.html

SOURCE Linglong Tire

