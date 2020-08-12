+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 21:33:00

PCOM's School of Pharmacy Accreditation Extended Until 2028

SUWANEE, Ga., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) recently granted the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Doctor of Pharmacy program, located in Suwanee, Georgia, eight years of continued accreditation. The accreditation term was extended through June 30, 2028, which represents a customary eight-year cycle, according to ACPE. The accreditation decision was made at the ACPE board of directors meeting held July 29 - August 1, 2020.

Shawn Spencer, RPh, PhD, is the Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the PCOM School of Pharmacy which received eight years of continued accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.

Shawn Spencer, RPh, PhD, dean and chief academic officer of the PCOM School of Pharmacy, said, "ACPE safeguards quality in pharmacy education by verifying accreditation standards are met within the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program. The faculty, staff, students, preceptors and administrators within the School of Pharmacy have all worked together to ensure programmatic excellence which helped us achieve continued accreditation status in light of more rigorous ACPE standards."

According to ACPE, the decision was made based on an onsite evaluation held March 10 – 12, 2020, the School of Pharmacy's self-study, along with additional communications with the school. ACPE is not scheduled to conduct another site visit at PCOM until the 2027-28 academic year, however monitoring of the School of Pharmacy's accreditation status will occur regularly.

Founded in 2010, the PCOM School of Pharmacy is a four-year Doctor of Pharmacy program consisting of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Department of Pharmacy Practice. Students enrolled in the PharmD program have the option of enhancing their credentials by pursuing a concentration or a dual degree program.

ACPE's official accreditation language confirms that "PCOM School of Pharmacy's Doctor of Pharmacy program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, 190 South LaSalle Street, Suite 2850, Chicago, IL 60603, 312-664-3575; fax 866-228-2631, www.acpe-accredit.org."

Established in 2005, PCOM Georgia is a private, not-for-profit, accredited institute of higher education dedicated to the healthcare professions. The Suwanee, Georgia, campus is affiliated with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine which has a storied history as a premier osteopathic medical school. PCOM Georgia offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, and physical therapy and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies. Emphasizing "a whole person approach to care," PCOM Georgia focuses on educational excellence, interprofessional education and service to the wider community. For more information, visit pcom.edu or call 678-225-7500.

PCOM Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCOM)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcoms-school-of-pharmacy-accreditation-extended-until-2028-301111275.html

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

