PCOM's DO Program Receives 10-Year Accreditation

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) was recently granted a full, 10- year continuing accreditation for its osteopathic medical program from its accrediting institution.

PCOM Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCOM)

At its April meeting, the American Osteopathic Association's (AOA) Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) voted to grant PCOM the status of Accreditation with Exceptional Outcome, the highest level of accreditation granted by COCA for the maximum length possible.

In a letter from the AOA, Joshua L. Prober, the interim secretary of COCA and the general counsel for the AOA, congratulated PCOM on achieving this "impressive accreditation status."

This designation comes after a comprehensive self-study report and visits by a COCA accreditation team to all three College locations in Philadelphia, and in Suwanee and Moultrie, Georgia.

As a newly established location, PCOM South Georgia was reviewed in separate action by the COCA which determined that all standards of accreditation were met.

Robert Cuzzolino, EdD, the recently retired vice president for graduate programs and planning who led the accreditation endeavor, noted that the process was "a complex and exhaustive effort that could only have been the success it was thanks to the contributions of a large number of PCOM people - including faculty, staff, students, trustees and clinical partners."

To achieve accreditation, Dr. Cuzzolino explained that PCOM documented full compliance with eleven different standards of accreditation including mission, leadership, finance, facilities, curriculum, faculty, research, learning environment, student services, GME and learning assessment.

"It was a true team effort that yielded this very positive result," he said.

PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81, said, "We are extremely honored to receive the exceptional outcome designation. This speaks volumes about our institution and the high-quality of education we provide to our students."

"We thank the numerous members of the College community who contributed to this tremendous effort," said Provost Kenneth Veit, DO '76, MBA, FACOFP.

The COCA will not conduct another site visit at PCOM until the spring of 2029. However, monitoring of PCOM's accreditation status will occur regularly. 

About Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Founded in 1899, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine has trained thousands of highly competent, caring physicians, health practitioners and behavioral scientists who practice a "whole person" approach to care—treating people, not just symptoms. PCOM offers doctoral degrees in clinical psychology, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy and school psychology, and graduate degrees in biomedical sciences, forensic medicine, mental health counseling, organizational development and leadership, physician assistant studies, school psychology, and public health management and administration. Our students learn the importance of health promotion, research, education and service to the community. Through its community-based Healthcare Centers, PCOM provides care to medically underserved populations in inner city and rural locations. For more information, visit pcom.edu.

Contact:
Daniel McCunney
(215) 871-6304
danielmc1@pcom.edu

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcoms-do-program-receives-10-year-accreditation-301063801.html

SOURCE Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

