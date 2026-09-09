PCCW Global and Druid Technology sign MoU



EQS Newswire / 09/09/2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Expanding satellite and hybrid IoT connectivity services across the Belt and Road Regions

HONG KONG SAR –



Frederick Chui, CEO, PCCW Global (left) and Li Guozheng, Founder and CEO, Druid Technology (right) signed an MoU at the Belt and Road Summit.



As a provider of intelligent IoT terminals and solutions, Druid Technology will leverage its expertise in device design, multi-network adaptation, data processing and platform integration, together with PCCW Global's worldwide network services including roaming and cellular IoT to deliver one-stop, ready-to-deploy IoT solutions based on satellite and hybrid (satellite and cellular) connectivity. These solutions will support IoT applications such as remote tracking and monitoring for sectors including transportation, logistics, livestock farming and environmental management in remote locations and areas beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial networks.



Frederick Chui, CEO of PCCW Global, said: "PCCW Global is committed to delivering reliable connectivity and technology solutions through our extensive global network infrastructure. We are delighted to collaborate with Druid Technology and combine its expertise in intelligent IoT solutions with our own capabilities to strengthen our offering of one-stop IoT solutions for enterprise customers in both public and private sectors. Through this collaboration, we look forward to advancing the adoption of satellite and hybrid IoT solutions across Belt and Road markets, helping to meet the growing demand for reliable IoT connectivity and end-to-end solutions in remote and cross-border environments."



Li Guozheng, Founder and CEO of Druid Technology, said: "We are pleased to become an integrated solutions provider for PCCW Global. By combining Druid Technology's full-stack capabilities in intelligent IoT terminals, multi-system integration and physical world AI with PCCW Global's leading global network infrastructure, we will provide customers with more comprehensive one-stop IoT solutions. We believe this collaboration will enable customers to deploy intelligent IoT applications more quickly and reliably, even in remote locations and other challenging environments."



The solutions will cover terminal devices, network connectivity, data management and technical support. Leveraging its extensive global operational experience, PCCW Global will help accelerate the deployment of the solution across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, the Belt and Road regions and global markets.



Hashtag: #HKT #PCCWGlobal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About PCCW Global PCCW Global is a leading digital infrastructure provider, empowering businesses with agile, scalable and secure connectivity solutions. By combining a best-in-class network with our award-winning on-demand platform Console Connect, we help businesses navigate the network complexities of the digital world with ease. With extensive reach across international markets, we make it simple to connect and move data between clouds, apps, data centres and devices. At the core of our business is a belief that automated, high-performance network infrastructure has the power to elevate business and society. For more information, visit www.pccwglobal.com.





News Source: HKT

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2026 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) - PCCW Global, the international telecommunications service provider under HKT, and Druid Technology Co., Ltd. (Druid Technology), a Chinese mainland provider of intelligent IoT solutions, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 11th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. Under the MoU, the two companies plan to jointly deliver one-stop IoT solutions that combine satellite and hybrid connectivity in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, and Belt and Road regions.As a provider of intelligent IoT terminals and solutions, Druid Technology will leverage its expertise in device design, multi-network adaptation, data processing and platform integration, together with PCCW Global's worldwide network services including roaming and cellular IoT to deliver one-stop, ready-to-deploy IoT solutions based on satellite and hybrid (satellite and cellular) connectivity. These solutions will support IoT applications such as remote tracking and monitoring for sectors including transportation, logistics, livestock farming and environmental management in remote locations and areas beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial networks.Frederick Chui, CEO of PCCW Global, said: "PCCW Global is committed to delivering reliable connectivity and technology solutions through our extensive global network infrastructure. We are delighted to collaborate with Druid Technology and combine its expertise in intelligent IoT solutions with our own capabilities to strengthen our offering of one-stop IoT solutions for enterprise customers in both public and private sectors. Through this collaboration, we look forward to advancing the adoption of satellite and hybrid IoT solutions across Belt and Road markets, helping to meet the growing demand for reliable IoT connectivity and end-to-end solutions in remote and cross-border environments."Li Guozheng, Founder and CEO of Druid Technology, said: "We are pleased to become an integrated solutions provider for PCCW Global. By combining Druid Technology's full-stack capabilities in intelligent IoT terminals, multi-system integration and physical world AI with PCCW Global's leading global network infrastructure, we will provide customers with more comprehensive one-stop IoT solutions. We believe this collaboration will enable customers to deploy intelligent IoT applications more quickly and reliably, even in remote locations and other challenging environments."The solutions will cover terminal devices, network connectivity, data management and technical support. Leveraging its extensive global operational experience, PCCW Global will help accelerate the deployment of the solution across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, the Belt and Road regions and global markets.Hashtag: #HKT #PCCWGlobalThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.PCCW Global is a leading digital infrastructure provider, empowering businesses with agile, scalable and secure connectivity solutions. By combining a best-in-class network with our award-winning on-demand platform Console Connect, we help businesses navigate the network complexities of the digital world with ease. With extensive reach across international markets, we make it simple to connect and move data between clouds, apps, data centres and devices. At the core of our business is a belief that automated, high-performance network infrastructure has the power to elevate business and society. For more information, visit www.pccwglobal.com.News Source: HKT 09/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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