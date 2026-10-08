PCB Technologies To Acquire Silicon Valley's Gorilla Circuits For $120 Mln

(RTTNews) - PCB Technologies Ltd. (PCBT.TA), an Israeli circuit boards and electronic manufacturer, on Thursday announced its agreement to acquire Silicon Valley-based Gorilla Circuits in a deal with an enterprise value of $120 million.

PCB expects the acquisition of Gorilla, a provider of PCB fabrication and electronic card assembly services, would create a U.S. manufacturing base while expanding its presence in North America.

The transaction value is equivalent to 7.6 times the EBITDA based on Gorilla Circuits' average results for 2025 and the first half of 2026.

The deal is expected to close within eight months, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gorilla Circuits serves as a critical partner in the Silicon Valley PCB fabrication and electronic manufacturing services ecosystem.

For fiscal 2025, Gorilla Circuits' revenue increased to $91.9 million from $69.4 million in the previous year, while the revenue of first-half of fiscal 2026 came in at $54.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $13.6 million from $3.0 million in the prior year and has reached $8.9 million in the first half of 2026.

Customer orders were $100 million in 2025, while the order run rate is expected to be about $131 million in 2026. The company has an order backlog of approximately $38 million as of August 31, 2026.

Oved Shapira, CEO of PCB Technologies said in a statement, "Gorilla brings rapid growth in sales and orders, manufacturing and assembly capabilities, and a diversified customer base. The combination creates cross-selling opportunities across our operations, and we intend to further expand access to iNPACK solutions for U.S. customers. This will allow us to advance our ALL IN ONE strategy in the U.S. market, offering an integrated solution from development through manufacturing and assembly."

PCB Technologies plans to finance the deal through credit facilities extended by two Israeli banks.

The shares were trading 41.0 shekels or 3.05 percent higher at 1,385.0 shekels on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.