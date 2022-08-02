PC.Solutions.Net Brings Enterprise Security to SMBs

|
03.08.2022 01:27:00
HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PC.Solutions.Net (PCSN), a Houston based managed services provider in the IT industry brings their proprietary security offering to small/medium sized businesses.
Companies considering switching to cloud computing are faced with many challenges. One of the challenges is how to secure your intellectual property while in a public cloud infrastructure.
PCSN has developed some technologies that not only allow secure connectivity from any device but brings this technology at a price point that small businesses can afford. This technology levels the playing field for startups and companies with smaller budgets compared to some of the larger enterprises who have exclusively enjoyed such technologies in the past.
Being a Microsoft partner for over 25 years, PCSN has developed technology that not only enhances security but really brings the any device, anywhere connectivity to SMBs. Nadeem Azhar of PCSN says, "Many companies, especially in the SMB space, are reluctant to move to the cloud because of the concern that cloud technology is not secure or is unaffordable. This is no longer the case. A properly designed infrastructure in the cloud is more secure and reliable than on-prem setup."
This technology not only makes SMBs more competitive, but also levels the playing field.
"This project came out of our skunk works labs and, true to form, we've been able to commercialize this technology for everyone to be able to take advantage of. It's now part of our technology stack and brings additional value to our customers in the 20-50 user space," says Nadeem Azhar the owner of PC.Solutions.Net.
Media Contact: Nadeem Azhar, nadeem@pcsn.net
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pcsolutionsnet-brings-enterprise-security-to-smbs-301598527.html
SOURCE PC.Solutions.Net
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid| BX Swiss TV
Nicht zuletzt aufgrund der Berichtssaison gibt es aktuell sehr viele Daten zu verarbeiten. Auch geopolitische Ereignisse bewegen die Kurse. Welcher Konjunkturindikator Rezessionssignale liefert und welche Zinsentscheidung von der Fed erwartet wird erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|01.08.22
|Schroders: Blockchain setzt der "Hochzeit der Fonds" ein Ende
|01.08.22
|Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q2 2022
|29.07.22
|Schroders: Warum Klimavorreiter Risiken minimieren können
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSpannungen zwischen China und Taiwan: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor im Dienstagshandel. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit Verlusten. Tiefer präsentierten sich auch die grössten Börsen in Asien am zweiten Handelstag der Woche.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}