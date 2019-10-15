PBS Holding Inc., (PBHG) New Shareholders Updates

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS Holding, Inc. (OTC: PBHG), (the "Company"),

Today the company is announcing the signing, and completion of its "Three Phase" program involving asset acquisitions. The company acquired a Non Profit Organization, Professionals For American Youth, Pfay.org., (www.prosforyouth.org) an Arizona 501(c) (3) corporation ("PFAY").

"This completes 'Phase One', by providing a high-profile platform and provenance that will enhance our Starfest Enterprise system. PFAY, will enhance several of our products and lines; such as Nutraceuticals and Nutritional, Sports and Entertainment as well as Arts, while bringing along and adding patented sports and related product lines to our product offerings," stated Edward Vakser, CEO.

The company developed an acquisition path using its preferred share structure in order to create a fully developed portfolio, while not exposing its common stock nor creating additional debt or notes that would otherwise could pressure the market.

"We had renegotiated and retired debt and notes in order to give the 'Holding Company' a greater chance and opportunity for success. By acquiring the companies with our preferred, and not doing 'mergers' per se, this will protect us and help to achieve our goals and company's plans without the fear of 'notes' and reverse stock splits looming and/or being dictated by new management. We designed a 'Three Phase' acquisition formula, so I can firmly commit that there will be no RS!" exclaimed very excited Edward Vakser, Chairman /CEO, PBS Holding Inc.

PBS Holding Inc., is a publicly trading company whose goal is to acquire, develop and secure companies and revenue producing projects in order to grow its portfolio. The company's growth is accomplished by strategic mergers and acquisitions.

PBS Holding Inc. Is currently updating and upgrading its "Enterprise Software Sales Portal" for its direct sales group and sales channel. www.starfestdirect.com

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

