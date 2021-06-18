SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0946 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’763 -0.6%  Bitcoin 33’044 -5.4%  Dollar 0.9226 0.6%  Öl 73.4 0.5% 

PBF Logistics LP Partnership Units Aktie [Valor: 24174449 / ISIN: US69318Q1040]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.06.2021 22:27:00

PBF Logistics to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

PBF Logistics LP Partnership Units
14.94 USD -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-second-quarter-2021-earnings-results-301315705.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

﻿