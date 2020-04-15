|
15.04.2020 23:26:00
PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9176 or (785) 424-1670, conference ID: PBFXQ120. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through May 22, 2020, by dialing (800) 839-1198 or (402) 220-0458.
About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-first-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301041479.html
SOURCE PBF Logistics LP
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}