31.07.2020 12:30:00
PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 per Unit and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX, the "Partnership") today announced second quarter 2020 net income attributable to the limited partners of $37.5 million, or $0.60 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $61.0 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $58.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $60.0 million and distributable cash flow of $47.0 million. Included in reported results for the second quarter are $1.1 million, or $0.02 per common unit, of expenses related to pending and non-consummated acquisitions, non-cash unit-based compensation and environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals.
"Our focus during the second quarter was on the safety of our employees and operations as we implemented many additional safety protocols to ensure business continuity. Our strong contracted minimum volume commitments largely insulated us from the impacts of the pandemic and resulting decrease in volumes. We continued to support our customers during this disruptive time and we expect our revenues to remain well-supported by our long-term contracts in the coming quarters," said PBF Logistics GP LLC Executive Vice President Matt Lucey. "We announced a distribution of $0.30 per unit today and used excess cash to reduce leverage by paying down a portion of our revolving credit facility. Delevering the business and strengthening the balance sheet will position the Partnership to be opportunistic."
As of June 30, 2020, the Partnership had approximately $268.7 million of liquidity, including approximately $21.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and access to approximately $247.1 million under its revolving credit facility.
PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution
The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on August 26, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2020.
This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). All of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Partnership defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and change in contingent consideration. The Partnership defines EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and change in contingent consideration attributable to PBFX, which excludes results of acquisitions from affiliates of PBF Energy prior to the effective dates of such transactions and earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out (the portion of earnings associated with an earn-out provision related to the purchase of CPI Operations LLC ("CPI"),(the "Contingent Consideration")). The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
For additional information on the Partnership's non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, refer to the supplemental information provided in "Results of Operations" and the Earnings Release Tables included herein.
Conference Call Information
The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter results and other business matters on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 459-5346 or (203) 518-9544, conference ID: PBFXQ220. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through August 14, 2020, by dialing (800) 753-5207 or (402) 220-2156.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined under the federal securities laws) made by the Partnership and its management. Such statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and projections, including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the securities markets generally, the impact of adverse market conditions impacting PBFX's logistics and other assets, the possibility that the Partnership may not consummate any potential future acquisitions, the Partnership's plans for financing any potential future acquisitions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks inherent in PBFX's business. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see PBFX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect information, facts and circumstances only as of the date they are made. The Partnership assumes no responsibility or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.
Results of Operations (Unaudited)
Business Developments
COVID-19
The recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic continues to negatively impact worldwide economic and commercial activity and financial markets, as well as global demand for petroleum and petrochemical products. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting governmental and consumer responses have also resulted in significant business and operational disruptions, including business and school closures, supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders and limitations on the availability of workforces. Such impacts have resulted in revenue declines due to lower demand and throughput volumes across certain of our facilities, which may continue to affect our business for the foreseeable future. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking steps to mitigate potential adverse impacts on our business and operations by limiting capital expenditures, reducing discretionary activities and third-party services and lowering our quarterly distribution to our minimum quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit. This distribution reduction, effective with the distribution for the first quarter of 2020 that was paid on June 17, 2020, represents a strategic shift to build our cash flow coverage, de-lever our business and increase our financial resources as we continue to identify potential organic growth projects or strategic acquisitions. In addition, our parent sponsor and largest customer, PBF Energy Inc., has endeavored to take the necessary steps to preserve liquidity and solidify its operations under the adverse market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business and operations, or that of our parent sponsor, is unknown and will depend on the severity, location and duration of the effects and spread of COVID-19, the actions undertaken by national, regional and local governments and health officials to contain the virus or treat its effects, related consumer responses and how quickly and to what extent economic conditions improve and normal business and operating conditions resume.
Factors Affecting Comparability
The following tables present our results of operations, related operational information and reconciliations of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to our EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow (each as defined below) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.
On October 1, 2018, we acquired from Crown Point International, LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, CPI Operations LLC ("CPI"), whose assets include a storage facility with multi-use storage capacity, an Aframax-capable marine facility, a rail facility, a truck terminal, equipment, contracts and certain other idled assets (the "East Coast Storage Assets") located on the Delaware River near Paulsboro, New Jersey (the "East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition"). In connection with the acquisition, the purchase and sale agreement included an earn-out provision related to an existing commercial agreement with a third party, based on the future results of certain of the acquired idled assets, which recommenced operations in October 2019.
On April 24, 2019, we entered into a Contribution Agreement with PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC"), pursuant to which PBF LLC contributed to us all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of TVP Holding Company LLC ("TVP Holding"), which held the remaining 50% equity interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ("TVPC"), for total consideration of $200.0 million (the "TVPC Acquisition"). Subsequent to the closing of the TVPC Acquisition on May 31, 2019, we own 100% of the equity interest in TVPC.
On April 24, 2019, we entered into subscription agreements to sell an aggregate of 6,585,500 common units to certain institutional investors in a registered direct public offering (the "2019 Registered Direct Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately $135.0 million. The 2019 Registered Direct Offering closed on April 29, 2019.
In addition, our results in the current year have been negatively affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including lower throughput volumes at our terminals, as the industry reacts to the related economic downturn and volatile commodity markets.
As a result of the factors above, the information included in the following tables is not necessarily comparable on a year-over-year basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and change in contingent consideration. We define EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization and change in contingent consideration attributable to PBFX, which excludes the results of acquisitions from PBF LLC prior to the effective dates of such transactions and earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out (the portion of earnings associated with an earn-out provision related to the purchase of CPI (the "Contingent Consideration")). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. We define distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We use distributable cash flow to calculate a measure we refer to as our coverage ratio. Our coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by our total distribution declared. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").
While EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, they are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:
- our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
- the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
- our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
- the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. We believe that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and it provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. However, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are reconciled to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Earnings Release Tables included herein.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because they may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting their utility.
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except unit and per unit data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue (a):
Affiliate
$
72,422
$
74,656
$
147,965
$
145,988
Third-party
16,707
8,094
34,193
15,607
Total revenue
89,129
82,750
182,158
161,595
Costs and expenses:
Operating and maintenance expenses (a)
23,154
28,553
52,655
58,469
General and administrative expenses
4,299
7,580
8,686
13,590
Depreciation and amortization
11,234
8,854
22,516
17,575
Change in contingent consideration
324
—
530
—
Total costs and expenses
39,011
44,987
84,387
89,634
Income from operations
50,118
37,763
97,771
71,961
Other expense:
Interest expense, net
(11,536)
(11,216)
(23,385)
(22,129)
Amortization of loan fees and debt premium
(542)
(446)
(981)
(895)
Accretion on discounted liabilities
(580)
(773)
(1,132)
(1,533)
Net income
37,460
25,328
72,273
47,404
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g)
—
3,162
—
7,881
Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders
$
37,460
$
22,166
$
72,273
$
39,523
Net income per limited partner unit (h):
Common units - basic
$
0.60
$
0.37
$
1.16
$
0.72
Common units - diluted
0.60
0.37
1.16
0.72
Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding (h):
Common units - basic
62,439,378
60,279,287
62,364,243
54,748,755
Common units - diluted
62,446,419
60,364,347
62,372,554
54,776,257
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except barrel and per unit data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Transportation and Terminaling Segment
Terminals
Total throughput (barrels per day ("bpd")) (b)(d)
221,396
275,076
260,894
262,772
Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month) (d)
2,392,535
2,185,882
2,221,789
2,300,813
Pipelines
Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)
156,043
161,809
159,285
154,520
Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month) (d)
1,163,287
1,500,714
1,155,555
1,338,769
Storage Segment
Storage capacity reserved (average shell capacity barrels per month) (d)
7,607,643
8,053,983
7,607,643
7,993,338
Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)
27,054
—
26,154
—
Cash Flow Information:
Net cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$
61,041
$
17,677
$
79,688
$
55,886
Investing activities
(1,792)
(3,932)
(7,872)
(15,152)
Financing activities
(153,704)
(10,191)
(85,214)
(40,642)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(94,455)
$
3,554
$
(13,398)
$
92
Other Financial Information:
EBITDA attributable to PBFX (c)
$
58,867
$
42,534
$
115,176
$
79,356
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$
60,002
$
48,336
$
117,940
$
91,293
Distributable cash flow (c)
$
46,972
$
34,123
$
87,747
$
59,536
Quarterly distribution declared per unit (e)
$
0.3000
$
0.5150
$
0.6000
$
1.0250
Distributions (e):
Common units
$
18,849
$
32,398
$
37,693
$
64,481
Total distributions
$
18,849
$
32,398
$
37,693
$
64,481
Coverage ratio (c)
2.49x
1.05x
2.33x
0.92x
Capital expenditures
$
1,792
$
3,932
$
7,872
$
15,152
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
(Unaudited, in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Information:
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents (f)
$
21,568
$
34,966
Property, plant and equipment, net
841,475
854,610
Total assets
950,543
973,002
Total debt (f)
768,085
802,104
Total liabilities
823,297
867,919
Partners' equity
127,246
105,083
Total liabilities and equity
950,543
973,002
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP
TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):
Net income
$
37,460
$
25,328
$
72,273
$
47,404
Interest expense, net
11,536
11,216
23,385
22,129
Amortization of loan fees and debt premium
542
446
981
895
Accretion on discounted liabilities
580
773
1,132
1,533
Change in contingent consideration
324
—
530
—
Depreciation and amortization
11,234
8,854
22,516
17,575
EBITDA
61,676
46,617
120,817
89,536
Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g)
—
4,083
—
10,180
Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out
2,809
—
5,641
—
EBITDA attributable to PBFX
58,867
42,534
115,176
79,356
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
945
3,387
2,247
4,351
Cash interest
(11,733)
(11,290)
(23,721)
(22,426)
Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX
(1,107)
(508)
(5,955)
(1,745)
Distributable cash flow
$
46,972
$
34,123
$
87,747
$
59,536
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
61,041
$
17,677
$
79,688
$
55,886
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(9,956)
21,111
19,991
15,872
Interest expense, net
11,536
11,216
23,385
22,129
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
(945)
(3,387)
(2,247)
(4,351)
EBITDA
61,676
46,617
120,817
89,536
Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g)
—
4,083
—
10,180
Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out
2,809
—
5,641
—
EBITDA attributable to PBFX
58,867
42,534
115,176
79,356
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
945
3,387
2,247
4,351
Cash interest
(11,733)
(11,290)
(23,721)
(22,426)
Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX
(1,107)
(508)
(5,955)
(1,745)
Distributable cash flow
$
46,972
$
34,123
$
87,747
$
59,536
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP
TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (c):
Net income
$
37,460
$
25,328
$
72,273
$
47,404
Interest expense, net
11,536
11,216
23,385
22,129
Amortization of loan fees and debt premium
542
446
981
895
Accretion on discounted liabilities
580
773
1,132
1,533
Change in contingent consideration
324
—
530
—
Depreciation and amortization
11,234
8,854
22,516
17,575
EBITDA
61,676
46,617
120,817
89,536
Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g)
—
4,083
—
10,180
Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out
2,809
—
5,641
—
EBITDA attributable to PBFX
58,867
42,534
115,176
79,356
Acquisition and transaction costs
15
955
110
3,108
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
945
3,387
2,247
4,351
East Coast Terminals environmental remediation costs
175
1,460
407
3,596
PNGPC tariff true-up adjustment
—
—
—
882
Adjusted EBITDA
$
60,002
$
48,336
$
117,940
$
91,293
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue (a)
$
66,709
$
22,420
$
—
$
89,129
Depreciation and amortization
7,023
4,211
—
11,234
Income (loss) from operations
42,912
11,505
(4,299)
50,118
Other expense
—
—
12,658
12,658
Capital expenditures
1,405
387
—
1,792
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue (a)
$
69,656
$
13,094
$
—
$
82,750
Depreciation and amortization
6,879
1,975
—
8,854
Income (loss) from operations
40,529
4,814
(7,580)
37,763
Other expense
—
—
12,435
12,435
Capital expenditures
1,689
2,243
—
3,932
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue (a)
$
136,952
$
45,206
$
—
$
182,158
Depreciation and amortization
14,095
8,421
—
22,516
Income (loss) from operations
84,180
22,277
(8,686)
97,771
Other expense
—
—
25,498
25,498
Capital expenditures
5,031
2,841
—
7,872
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenue (a)
$
135,615
$
25,980
$
—
$
161,595
Depreciation and amortization
13,780
3,795
—
17,575
Income (loss) from operations
77,080
8,471
(13,590)
71,961
Other expense
—
—
24,557
24,557
Capital expenditures
12,233
2,919
—
15,152
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued)
(Unaudited, in thousands)
Balance at June 30, 2020
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total assets
$
710,817
$
229,595
$
10,131
$
950,543
Balance at December 31, 2019
Transportation
Storage
Corporate
Consolidated
Total assets
$
726,374
$
228,495
$
18,133
$
973,002
PBF LOGISTICS LP
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
(a)
See discussion of the factors affecting comparability noted on page 4. Our results of operations may not be comparable to the historical results of operations for the reasons described below:
Revenue - On October 1, 2018, we closed the East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition, which was accounted for as a business combination. In October 2019, we recommenced operations of certain of the acquired idled assets, which began revenue generating activities. As such, there was no revenue associated with the acquired idled assets prior to their recommencement.
On May 31, 2019, we closed the TVPC Acquisition in which we acquired the remaining 50% equity interest in TVPC. As such, we now own 100% of the equity interest in TVPC and no longer record a noncontrolling interest related to our ownership of TVPC.
Operating and maintenance expenses - As a result of our acquisitions and the completion of certain organic growth projects, our operating expenses are not comparative to prior periods as it pertains to expenses associated with those assets.
In addition, our results in the current year have been negatively affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including lower throughput at our terminals, as the industry reacts to the related economic downturn and volatile commodity markets.
(b)
Calculated as the sum of the average throughput per day for each asset group for the periods presented.
(c)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for definitions of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and coverage ratio.
(d)
Operating information reflects activity subsequent to our acquisitions, the execution of the commercial agreements with PBF Holding and the completion of certain organic growth projects.
(e)
On July 31, 2020, we announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner unit based on the results of the second quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable on August 26, 2020 to PBFX unitholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2020. The total distribution amount includes the expected distributions to be made related to second quarter earnings.
(f)
Management also utilizes net debt as a metric in assessing our leverage. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt. We believe this measurement is also useful to investors since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire or pay down our debt. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our debt levels as reported under GAAP. Our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because it may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting its utility. Our net debt as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was $746,517 and $767,138, respectively.
(g)
Prior to the TVPC Acquisition, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PBFX Operating Company LLC ("PBFX Op Co"), held a 50% controlling equity interest in TVPC, with the other 50% equity interest in TVPC owned by TVP Holding, a subsidiary of PBF Holding. PBFX Op Co was the sole managing member of TVPC. We, through our ownership of PBFX Op Co, consolidated the financial results of TVPC and recorded a noncontrolling interest for the economic interest in TVPC held by TVP Holding. Noncontrolling interest on the condensed consolidated statements of operations included the portion of net income or loss attributable to the economic interest in TVPC held by TVP Holding. Noncontrolling interest on the condensed consolidated balance sheets included the portion of net assets of TVPC attributable to TVP Holding. .
(h)
We base our calculation of net income per limited partner unit on the weighted-average number of limited partner units outstanding during the period and the amount of available cash that has been, or will be, distributed to the limited partners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-declares-quarterly-distribution-of-0-30-per-unit-and-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301103716.html
SOURCE PBF Logistics LP
