|
15.04.2020 23:30:00
PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 342-8591 or (203) 518-9713, conference ID: PBFQ120. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through May 22, 2020, by dialing (800) 839-2457 or (402) 220-7217.
About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.
PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-release-first-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301041484.html
SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}