18.06.2021 23:30:00

PBF Energy to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 22, 2021.

About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-energy-to-participate-in-the-jp-morgan-energy-power-and-renewables-conference-301315528.html

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.

