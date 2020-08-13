+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.08.2020 22:01:00

Paysign, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824064 49.00 % 18.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify 55824065 55.00 % 15.50 %
Alcon / Idorsia AG / Novartis AG / Vifor Pharma AG 55824066 59.00 % 14.00 %

"During this pandemic, we have been focused first and foremost on the safety of our employees while supporting the business continuity needs of our customers. While our financial results were significantly impacted by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we executed well, and are confident that this second quarter will prove to be the most challenging.” said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, Paysign. "We are confident that we will emerge from this pandemic related slowdown a stronger company and resume a trajectory of growth. To this point, we continued to expand our footprint in the Plasma collection space. Late in the second quarter, we began onboarding an expected total of 49 plasma and blood collection centers with go-lives to be completed by early fourth quarter. In addition to these 49 centers, we have successfully onboarded 104 plasma centers in support of a client’s business continuity plan. Our pipeline remains robust, strengthened by changes in the competitive landscape. We continue to take actions to navigate the near-term challenges presented by the pandemic, while innovating for our customers, launching new products and investing for the future to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

PAYSIGN, INC.

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues
Plasma industry

$

4,572,439

 

$

6,542,655

 

$

11,915,849

 

$

12,427,232

 

Pharma industry

 

1,768,565

 

 

2,093,616

 

 

4,788,942

 

 

3,466,329

 

Other

 

102,061

 

 

-

 

 

314,747

 

 

-

 

Total revenues

 

6,443,065

 

 

8,636,271

 

 

17,019,538

 

 

15,893,561

 

Cost of revenues

 

3,138,350

 

 

3,598,038

 

 

7,993,870

 

 

7,080,174

 

Gross profit

 

3,304,715

 

 

5,038,233

 

 

9,025,668

 

 

8,813,387

 

Gross margin %

 

51.3

%

 

58.3

%

 

53.0

%

 

55.5

%

 
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative

 

3,401,501

 

 

3,012,972

 

 

7,228,825

 

 

5,717,921

 

Loss on abandonment of assets

 

42,898

 

 

-

 

 

42,898

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

506,477

 

 

395,510

 

 

1,008,853

 

 

729,271

 

Total operating expenses

 

3,950,876

 

 

3,408,482

 

 

8,280,576

 

 

6,447,192

 

Income (loss) from operations

$

(646,161

)

$

1,629,751

 

$

745,092

 

$

2,366,195

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc.

$

(219,234

)

$

1,738,791

 

$

1,321,731

 

$

2,610,462

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

The decrease in total revenues of $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year approximating 25%, consisted of a 30% reduction in Plasma revenue and a 16% reduction in Pharma revenue. This decrease was primarily due to a significant decrease in plasma donations and dollars loaded to card; combined with a smaller decrease in Pharma revenues resulting from lower unspent balances and improved client program management. Both industries were impacted by a novel coronavirus and the incidence of the related disease COVID-19.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $460 thousand compared to the same period in the prior year, and constituted approximately 49% and 42% of total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cost of revenues is comprised of transaction processing fees, data connectivity and data center expenses, network fees, bank fees, card production costs, customer service and program management expenses, application integration setup, and sales and commission expense. There was a favorable volume variance of $914 thousand due to the decrease in transactions, offset by an unfavorable rate variance of $454 thousand resulting from a decrease in higher margin revenue business.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $1.7 million compared to the same period in the prior year resulting from the reduction in revenue aforementioned, and the disproportionate decrease in cost of sales. The decrease of 705 basis points ("bps”) in gross margin resulted from an unfavorable cost of revenue rate variance and a lower revenue conversion rate.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A”) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased $389 thousand or 13% compared to the same period in the prior year and consisted primarily of an increase in staffing and compensation of $329 thousand, technologies and telecom of $87 thousand, and rent of $65 thousand; offset by a decrease in travel of $103 thousand.

The net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $2.0 million. The overall change in net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc. relates to the aforementioned factors.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $1.1 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue approximating 7% was primarily due to an approximate increase of 20% in new card programs year on year, contributing to a strong first quarter, offset primarily due to the effects of COVID-19 in the second quarter.

Cost of revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $914 thousand compared to the same period in the prior year. Cost of revenues constituted approximately 47% and 45% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Cost of revenues is comprised of transaction processing fees, data connectivity and data center expenses, network fees, bank fees, card production costs, customer service and program management expenses, application integration setup, and sales and commission expense. Our cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues increased due to an unfavorable rate variance resulting from a change in transaction mix, combined with an unfavorable volume variance.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $212 thousand compared to the same period in the prior year. Our overall gross margins were 53% and 55% during the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, a decrease of 242 bps consistent with the change in cost of revenues as a percent of revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $1.5 million or 26% compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in SG&A consisted primarily of an increase in staffing and wages of $1.0 million, professional services for tax, audit, and consultants of $252 thousand, stock-based compensation of $110 thousand, and rent of $94 thousand.

Net income attributable to Paysign, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $1.3 million or 49%. The overall change in net income attributable to Paysign, Inc. relates to the aforementioned factors.

Our revenue conversion rates for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 3.53% or 353 bps, and 4.21% or 421 bps, respectively, of gross dollar volume loaded on cards. Our gross profit conversion rates for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 1.81% or 181 bps, and 2.45% or 245 bps, respectively, of gross dollar volume loaded on cards. Our net profit conversion rates for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were -0.12% or -12 bps, and 0.85% or 85 bps, respectively, of gross dollar volume loaded on cards. Our revenue conversion rates for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 3.35% or 335 bps, and 3.78% or 378 bps, respectively, of gross dollar volume loaded on cards. Our gross profit conversion rates for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 1.77% or 177 bps, and 2.10% or 210 bps, respectively, of gross dollar volume loaded on cards. Our net profit conversion rates for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were 0.26% or 26 bps, and 0.62% or 62 bps, respectively, of gross dollar volume loaded on cards.

"While we have seen a partial recovery related to the easing of government restrictions in the latter portion of the second quarter, we anticipate similar results for the current quarter, followed by an upturn in Q4 resulting from onboarding a number of new client programs”, stated Mark Attinger, Chief Financial Officer, Paysign.

COVID-19 Update

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The outbreak of a novel coronavirus and the incidence of the related disease (COVID-19) starting in late 2019 has continued, spreading throughout the United States and much of the world beginning in the first quarter of 2020. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a pandemic. While the disruption is currently expected to be temporary, there is uncertainty around the duration. The COVID-19 outbreak has had and will continue to have an adverse effect on the Company's results of operations. Given the uncertainty around the extent and timing of the potential future spread or mitigation of COVID-19 and around the imposition or relaxation of protective measures, management cannot reasonably estimate the impact to the Company's future results of operations, cash flows, or financial condition.

Conference Call

A conference call and live webcast is scheduled for 5:00PM ET today click here, and will be available for at least 90 days at click here.

About Paysign, Inc.

Paysign, Inc., (NASDAQ: PAYS), is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign’s corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign’s customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state-of-the-art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign® is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at paysign.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and the company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, the company’s belief in its ability to ensure continuity during the COVID-19 outbreak; that the company continues to see growth in our patient affordability solutions; that we will emerge from this pandemic related slowdown a stronger company and resume a trajectory of growth; that we are confident this second quarter will prove to be the most challenging; that gross margins are important indicator of predictability; and that the company expects to onboard and go-live with new blood and plasma centers. We caution that these statements are qualified by important risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the inability to continue our current growth rate in future periods; identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting which could, if not remediated, adversely affect our ability to report our financial condition and results of operations in a timely and accurate manner; that a downturn in the economy, including as a result of COVID-19, could reduce our customer base and demand for our products and services, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, profitability, and cash flows; operating in a highly regulated environment; failure by us or business partners to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in the laws, regulations, credit card association rules or other industry standards affecting our business; that a data security breach could expose us to liability and protracted and costly litigation; and other risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PAYSIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 
Revenues
Plasma industry

$

4,572,439

 

$

6,542,655

 

$

11,915,849

 

$

12,427,232

 

Pharma industry

 

1,768,565

 

 

2,093,616

 

 

4,788,942

 

 

3,466,329

 

Other

 

102,061

 

 

-

 

 

314,747

 

 

-

 

Total revenues

 

6,443,065

 

 

8,636,271

 

 

17,019,538

 

 

15,893,561

 

 
Cost of revenues

 

3,138,350

 

 

3,598,038

 

 

7,993,870

 

 

7,080,174

 

 
Gross profit

 

3,304,715

 

 

5,038,233

 

 

9,025,668

 

 

8,813,387

 

Gross margin %

 

51.3

%

 

58.3

%

 

53.0

%

 

55.5

%

 
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative

 

3,401,501

 

 

3,012,972

 

 

7,228,825

 

 

5,717,921

 

Loss on abandonment of assets

 

42,898

 

 

-

 

 

42,898

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

506,477

 

 

395,510

 

 

1,008,853

 

 

729,271

 

Total operating expenses

 

3,950,876

 

 

3,408,482

 

 

8,280,576

 

 

6,447,192

 

 
Income (loss) from operations

 

(646,161

)

 

1,629,751

 

 

745,092

 

 

2,366,195

 

 
Other income
Interest income

 

3,130

 

 

131,812

 

 

65,291

 

 

250,985

 

Total other income

 

3,130

 

 

131,812

 

 

65,291

 

 

250,985

 

 
Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)

 

(643,031

)

 

1,761,563

 

 

810,383

 

 

2,617,180

 

 
Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(423,797

)

 

23,276

 

 

(511,348

)

 

7,786

 

 
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest

 

(219,234

)

 

1,738,287

 

 

1,321,731

 

 

2,609,394

 

 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

-

 

 

504

 

 

-

 

 

1,068

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc.

$

(219,234

)

$

1,738,791

 

$

1,321,731

 

$

2,610,462

 

 
Net income (loss) per share
Basic

$

0.00

$

0.04

 

$

0.03

 

$

0.06

 

Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.03

 

$

0.02

 

$

0.05

 

 
Weighted average common shares
Basic

 

49,015,686

 

 

47,310,209

 

 

48,864,424

 

 

47,136,608

 

Diluted

 

54,396,850

 

 

54,967,595

 

 

54,542,458

 

 

54,739,483

 

 

PAYSIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS
 
Current assets
Cash

$

7,633,149

 

$

9,663,746

 

Cash restricted

 

39,921,183

 

 

35,908,559

 

Accounts receivable

 

663,584

 

 

891,936

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,440,621

 

 

1,413,208

 

Total current assets

 

49,658,537

 

 

47,877,449

 

 
Fixed assets, net

 

1,753,368

 

 

937,185

 

Intangible assets, net

 

4,008,794

 

 

3,816,232

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

4,526,089

 

 

-

 

Deferred tax assets

 

1,417,179

 

 

917,480

 

 
Total assets

$

61,363,967

 

$

53,548,346

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,136,821

 

$

1,523,604

 

Operating lease, current portion

 

301,233

 

 

-

 

Customer card funding

 

33,845,620

 

 

32,723,227

 

Total current liabilities

 

35,283,674

 

 

34,246,831

 

 
Operating lease liability, long term portion

 

4,176,314

 

 

-

 

 
Total liabilities

 

39,459,988

 

 

34,246,831

 

 
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 49,373,707 and 48,577,712 issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

49,374

 

 

48,578

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

12,594,389

 

 

11,577,539

 

Treasury stock at cost, 303,450 shares

 

(150,000

)

 

(150,000

)

Retained earnings

 

9,410,216

 

 

8,088,485

 

Total Paysign, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

21,903,979

 

 

19,564,602

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

-

 

 

(263,087

)

Total equity

 

21,903,979

 

 

19,301,515

 

 
Total liabilities and equity

$

61,363,967

 

$

53,548,346

 

 

Paysign, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement Paysign’s financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of net income that excludes the following cash and non-cash items – interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation, and loss on abandonment of assets. We believe these non-GAAP measures help investors better evaluate our past financial performance and potential future results. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP accounting, and investors should read them in conjunction with the company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures of net income we use may be different from, and not directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

"EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA” reflects the adjustment to EBITDA to exclude stock-based compensation charges and loss on abandonment of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations, operating income (loss) or net income (loss) as defined by U.S. GAAP as indicators of operating performances. Management cautions that amounts presented in accordance with Paysign’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

PAYSIGN, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to Paysign, Inc.

$

(219,234

)

$

1,738,791

 

$

1,321,731

 

$

2,610,462

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(423,797

)

 

23,276

 

 

(511,348

)

 

7,786

 

Interest income

 

(3,130

)

 

(131,812

)

 

(65,291

)

 

(250,985

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

506,477

 

 

395,510

 

 

1,008,853

 

 

729,271

 

EBITDA

 

(139,684

)

 

2,025,765

 

 

1,753,945

 

 

3,096,534

 

Loss on abandonment of assets

 

42,898

 

 

-

 

 

42,898

 

 

-

 

Stock-based compensation

 

600,775

 

 

567,910

 

 

1,324,958

 

 

1,214,620

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

503,989

 

$

2,593,675

 

$

3,121,801

 

$

4,311,154

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA per share
Basic

$

0.01

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.08

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen

06.08.19 PaySig b Neutral BTIG Research
22.07.19 PaySig b Sell BTIG Research
02.07.19 PaySig b Buy Canaccord Adams
17.06.19 PaySig b Neutral BTIG Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B- 8.06 -22.20% PaySign Inc Registered Shs -B-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt
US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Nach Nikolas Riesen-Deal: Firmenziele des Tesla-Konkurrenten durch Republic-Services-Auftrag in Reichweite
Coronavirus: Grossbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Impfdosen - Novavax-Aktie mit Kurssprung, J&J-Aktie freundlich
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesgericht trifft keinen Entscheid zu Umgang der UBS mit Personendaten
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Wie sich die Chancen auf einen Corona-Impfstoff auf den Aktienmarkt auswirken - Goldman Sachs-Strategen klären auf
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum verändert - US-Dollar auf Stand vom Frühhandel
KW 33: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB