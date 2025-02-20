Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’814 0.1%  SPI 17’007 0.2%  Dow 44’628 0.2%  DAX 22’536 0.5%  Euro 0.9420 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’495 0.6%  Gold 2’944 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’943 0.7%  Dollar 0.9025 -0.2%  Öl 76.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Mercedes-Benz Group945657
Top News
Novartis-Aktie leichter: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Novartis-Aktie
Roche-Aktie gibt nach: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger verlängert Brückenfinanzierung um weitere Woche
Birkenstock glänzt mit Gewinnplus - Anleger reagieren dennoch skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie profitiert: Zurich-Gruppe schreibt Rekordgewinn und erhöht Dividende
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.02.2025 13:22:23

PayPoint plc : Holding(s) in Company

Paypoint PLCShs
8.15 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02QND93
Issuer Name
PAYPOINT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Harwood Capital LLP
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Harwood Capital LLPLondonUnited Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PlcLondonUnited Kingdom
Harwood Capital LLPLondonUnited Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Feb-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Feb-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.031910.0000003.031912156726
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02QND931800 0.00253 
GB00B02QND932154926 3.02938 
Sub Total 8.A21567263.03191%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Christopher Harwood Bernard MillsHarwood Capital LLP0.00253% 0.00253%
Christopher Harwood Bernard MillsNorth Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust3.02938% 3.02938%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
20-Feb-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London Stock Exchange


Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten