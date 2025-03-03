|
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
03 March 2025
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR”)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Katy Wilde
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume(s)
|£6.455
|2,642
|d)
|Aggregated information
|£17,054.12
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27 February 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
