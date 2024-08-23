Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’303 0.0%  SPI 16’347 0.0%  Dow 40’713 -0.4%  DAX 18’594 0.6%  Euro 0.9473 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’904 0.4%  Gold 2’499 0.6%  Bitcoin 51’856 0.8%  Dollar 0.8522 0.0%  Öl 78.2 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Meyer Burger Technology135706599DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Mittag
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien mit Gegenbewegung nach Verlusten: FDA gibt grünes Licht für neue COVID-Impfstoffe
Trump Media-Aktie unter Druck: Donald Trump plant Launch von eigener Krypto-Plattform
Uber-Aktie tiefer: Robo-Taxis von GM-Tochter Cruise buchbar
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: CEO Schneider geht - Nachfolger gefunden
Suche...

Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.08.2024 13:41:26

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Paypoint PLCShs
7.03 GBP 0.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

23 August 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together "PDMRs”)

The Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 22 August 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 22/08/2024

Purchase Price: £6.9604		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/08/2024

Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles1818
Rob Harding1818

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.960418
2.£6.960418
3.£6.960418
4.£6.960418
5.£6.960418
6.£6.960418
7.£6.960418
8.£6.960418
9.£6.960418
10.£6.960418
11.£6.960418
12.£6.960418
13.£6.960415
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£6.9604£125.29
2.18£6.9604£125.29
3.18£6.9604£125.29
4.18£6.9604£125.29
5.18£6.9604£125.29
6.18£6.9604£125.29
7.18£6.9604£125.29
8.18£6.9604£125.29
9.18£6.9604£125.29
10.18£6.9604£125.29
11.18£6.9604£125.29
12.18£6.9604£125.29
13.15£6.9604£104.41
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Josephine Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nicholas Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. Chief Financial Officer
  4. PDMR
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. Chief Executive
  13. PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£0.0033318
2.£0.0033318
3.£0.0033318
4.£0.0033318
5.£0.0033318
6.£0.0033318
7.£0.0033318
8.£0.0033318
9.£0.0033318
10.£0.0033318
11.£0.0033318
12.£0.0033318
13.£0.0033315
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.18£0.00333£0.05
2.18£0.00333£0.05
3.18£0.00333£0.05
4.18£0.00333£0.05
5.18£0.00333£0.05
6.18£0.00333£0.05
7.18£0.00333£0.05
8.18£0.00333£0.05
9.18£0.00333£0.05
10.18£0.00333£0.05
11.18£0.00333£0.05
12.18£0.00333£0.05
13.15£0.00333£0.04
e)Date of the transaction22 August 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:01 Nestlé sorgt für Paukenschlag
06:07 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Pullback oder Korrektur?
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
20.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, VAT Group
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’791.07 19.68 Y4SSMU
Short 13’058.82 13.82 CIUBSU
Short 13’527.29