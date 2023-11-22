Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie
22.11.2023

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Paypoint PLCShs
5.31 GBP 0.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd November 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/11/2023
Share Price:
£5.35243		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/11/2023
Share Price:
£5.35243		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/11/2023
Simon Coles23233,460
Katy Wilde23235,234
Alan Dale23233,557
Benjamin Ford23231,931
Nicholas Wiles23231,835
Mark Latham24241,342
Tanya Murphy23231,437
Christopher Paul24243,961
Anthony Sappor23232,130
Jo Toolan24245,144
Stephen O’Neill2323856
Anna Holness2323856
Nick Williams10101,268
Rob Harding2323140

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


