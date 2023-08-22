Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.08.2023 13:30:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Paypoint PLCShs
5.30 GBP -0.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd August 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/08/2023

Share Price:

£5.31116		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/08/2023

Share Price:

£5.31116		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/08/2023
Simon Coles24243,213
Katy Wilde24244,929
Alan Dale23233,305
Benjamin Ford23231,732
Nicholas Wiles23231,639
Mark Latham23231,162
Tanya Murphy24241,256
Christopher Paul23233,696
Antony Sappor24241,927
Jo Toolan23234,840
Stephen O’Neill2323692
Anna Holness2323692
Nick Williams991,171

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


