Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
21.07.2023 18:30:00

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Paypoint PLCShs
4.48 GBP -0.89%
PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 21st July 2023 by the Paypoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

21/07/2023

Share Price:

£4.566202		Matching Shares

Award Date: 21/07/2023

Share Price:

£4.566202		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/07/2023
Simon Coles27273,165
Katy Wilde27274,881
Alan Dale28283,259
Benjamin Ford27271,686
Nicholas Wiles28281,593
Mark Latham28281,116
Tanya Murphy27271,208
Christopher Paul28283,650
Jay Payne27272,412
Jo Toolan28284,794
Stephen O’Neill2727646
Anna Holness2727646

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


