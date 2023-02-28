SMI 11'182 -0.3%  SPI 14'404 -0.3%  Dow 32'889 0.2%  DAX 15'337 -0.3%  Euro 0.9953 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'237 -0.3%  Gold 1'812 -0.2%  Bitcoin 21'855 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9374 0.1%  Öl 83.2 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Alcon verbucht im Schlussquartal hohe Sonderaufwendungen - Zuversichtlicher Ausblick treibt die Alcon-Aktie an
Adecco hält trotz weniger Gewinn an Vorjahresdividende fest - Adecco-Aktie leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen
Rohstoffe im Fokus: So bewegen sich Goldpreis & Co. am Dienstagvormittag
Startup-Ratgeber: Tipps für gute PR ohne Budget
NEL ASA-Aktie verliert: NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz zu - Nettoverlust fällt höher aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Paypoint PLCShs Aktie [Valor: 1954997 / ISIN: GB00B02QND93]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2023 10:05:00

Paypoint Completes Acquisition of Appreciate Group

Paypoint PLCShs
4.88 GBP -0.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

28 February 2023

RECOMMENDED OFFER

FOR

APPRECIATE GROUP PLC ("APPRECIATE GROUP")

BY

PAYPOINT PLC ("PAYPOINT")

 PAYPOINT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF APPRECIATE GROUP

On 7 November 2022, the boards of directors of Paypoint and Appreciate Group announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which PayPoint will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Appreciate Group (the "Acquisition") by means of a Court approved scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme”).

The board of PayPoint is pleased to announce that the Scheme became effective as of today in accordance with its terms and the acquisition of Appreciate Group by PayPoint has now completed.

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer of PayPoint, commented:

"We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Appreciate Group and to welcome all employees to the PayPoint Group, including Julian Coghlan and the wider leadership team who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our business. Work on integration is already underway, with an immediate focus on organisational alignment, building on the strong momentum in both businesses and unlocking commercial revenue enhancements.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing in FY24 and the Board believes it will deliver attractive returns for shareholders, with the enlarged Group targeting further growth in three broad areas: prepayment saving through Park Christmas Savings to support customers with budgeting tools for Christmas and other events; an enlarged full-service offering for gifting, employee rewards and benefits to Appreciate Group’s corporate clients; and an extended consumer gifting network for the Love2shop brand.

In connection with the Acquisition, Julian Coghlan, former Interim Chief Executive of Appreciate Group, has been appointed to the Executive Board of PayPoint as Managing Director of the Appreciate business and Talha Ahmed, former Interim Chief Financial Officer of Appreciate Group, has been appointed as Finance Director of the Appreciate business, with immediate effect. Guy Parsons, former Executive Chairman of Appreciate Group, has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of PayPoint with effect from 23 March 2023. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13, it is noted that Guy Parsons was Chief Executive Officer of easyHotel plc between 2015 and 2019. Other than as stated in this paragraph, there are no additional matters that would require disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

In accordance with the terms of the Scheme, applications have been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the New PayPoint Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the FCA’s Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that admission of the New PayPoint Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 1 March 2023. The New PayPoint Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu with the existing PayPoint Shares.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the circular posted to Appreciate Group Shareholders on 2 December 2022 in relation to the Acquisition.

Enquiries:

PayPoint

Nick Wiles, Chief ExecutiveTel: 07442 968960        
Alan Dale, Finance Director                                                        Tel: 07778 043962
Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director              Tel: 07919 488066


Jefferies International Limited (Financial adviser and corporate broker to PayPoint)

Simon Hardy                                                                               Tel: 020 7029 8000
James Thomlinson 
William Brown 


FGS Global (Public relations adviser to PayPoint)

Rollo Head                                                                                   Tel: 0207 251 3801
James Thompson 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Heute live um 18 Uhr: Wie finden Sie die besten Trades?

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:13 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank nach DAX-Comeback gesucht
09:10 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:02 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
08:31 Börse Aktuell – Trotz Gegenreaktion bleiben die Anleger verunsichert
08:20 Pharma-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI eini
08:00 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
07:25 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Leicht erholt in die neue Woche
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk prophezeit: "Lithium-Batterien sind das neue Öl" - Diese Unternehmen könnten profitieren
CS-Aktie tiefer: Finma stellt bei Credit Suisse schwerwiegende Mängel im Fall Greensill fest
CS-Aktie schliesst in Grün: CSFB-Chef Klein könnte Details zur Strategie präsentieren
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
Das sind die Top-Aktien von Börsenexperte Jim Cramer im Jahr 2023
Durchwachsener Wochenstart: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Jungfraubahn-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Erste Touristen aus Festlandchina auf dem Jungfraujoch
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Vormittag Verlust reich
Pfizer-Aktie unter Druck: Pfizer soll an Biotech-Unternehmen Seagen interessiert sein
Holcim-Aktie springt an: CS stockt Kreditrating für Holcim auf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.