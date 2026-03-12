Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.03.2026 02:57:54

PayPay Prices IPO Of About 54.99 Mln ADSs At $16/ADS

SoftBank
10.40 EUR 1.96%
(RTTNews) - PayPay Corporation has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of about 54.99 million American depositary shares, each representing its common shares, at $16 per ADS.

Of the total shares offered, 31.05 million ADSs are being issued directly by PayPay, while 23.93 million ADSs are being sold by the shareholder SVF II Piranha (DE) LLC, an investment fund ultimately controlled by SoftBank Group Corp.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 12, 2026 under the symbol "PAYP."

PayPay has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 8.25 million ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, for 30 days after the date of the final prospectus.

The IPO is expected to close on March 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the IPO.

