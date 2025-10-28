PayPal Aktie 28467085 / US70450Y1038
28.10.2025 20:28:41
PayPal Shares Jump 6.3% On Q3 Beat And Strategic AI Partnerships
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) surged 6.31% to $74.68, gaining $4.43, after reporting strong third-quarter 2025 results and announcing major new AI-commerce partnerships.
In its third-quarter release, PayPal said net revenues rose 7 percent year-over-year to $8.4 billion, with transaction margin dollars increasing 7 percent on a non-GAAP basis. The company also raised full-year 2025 guidance and initiated a quarterly cash dividend.
PayPal launched its "agentic commerce" services built to integrate payments with AI-driven shopping experiences. The initiative includes a partnership with OpenAI to enable instant checkout within its ChatGPT platform, signaling PayPal's expansion into AI-powered commerce ecosystems.
PYPL opened at $70.25, reached a high of $75.20, and a low of $69.80, compared to the previous close of $70.25. Trading volume was significantly above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $33.45 - $78.92.
