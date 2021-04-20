 PayMyTuition Develops Innovative Financial Position Detection Technology for Student Tuition Payments | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’132 -0.7%  SPI 14’319 -0.6%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’241 -0.8%  Euro 1.1043 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -1.1%  Gold 1’770 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’058 0.1%  Dollar 0.9161 0.1%  Öl 67.7 0.7% 

20.04.2021 12:15:00

PayMyTuition Develops Innovative Financial Position Detection Technology for Student Tuition Payments

TORONTO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for tuition payments, announced today the launch of its innovative financial position detection technology for student tuition payments for educational institutions. This technology, adding to its Payment Wheel innovative suite of offerings, will enable educational institutions the ability to validate student banking information and account balance status in real time, removing the friction that currently exists in the traditional ways of processing student payments today.

"This innovative financial position detection technology, built by our affiliate company 360 cube technologies, will enable colleges and universities to validate student information in real time while simultaneously identifying student account fund availability, removing instances of non-sufficient fund payments," said Arif Harji, Director, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. "This solution will equip educational institutions with a seamless payment experience for students with the option of utilizing ACH payments in the U.S. and pre-authorized debits in the Canadian market to support both one-time-only and ongoing automated payment scheduling." 

Incorporating financial position detection technology for student tuition payments is yet another game changer that PayMyTuition is bringing to the higher education space. Financial position detection technology, incorporating elements of open banking, allows institutions to create a highly efficient payments process with instant account authentication for a more seamless and secure payment experience. It will protect schools and students against overdraft and NSF fees with real-time funds verification and balance checks before any transfer can be initiated. Institutions can now verify students' identities, instantly matching payments to student accounts, removing all manual intervention that school finance department staff would traditionally have to do.

This solution utilizes a financial data API so that both student data and funds availability will be instantly authenticated for schools, ensuring faster and easier tuition and fee payment transactions. Combined with biometric verification technologies, institutions will be enabled with enhanced payment processing security, identity authorization, and fraud protection, giving both the school and the student payment safety and peace of mind. 

PayMyTuition is focused on putting technology first and continues to bring innovative solutions to the marketplace to support partner institutions within an ever-changing student payments landscape. PayMyTuition's financial position detection technology can be seamlessly integrated, by way of its real-time API, into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday and Jenzabar.

For more information, visit www.paymytuition.com.

Media Contact
PayMyTuition
media@paymytuition.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paymytuition-develops-innovative-financial-position-detection-technology-for-student-tuition-payments-301272131.html

SOURCE PayMyTuition

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:30 Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat, Nestle, Unilever mit 50% Barriere und 9% p.a.
08:03 SMI muss Dividendenabschläge verdauen
07:00 Den Gipfel im Blick
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie unentschlossen
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit