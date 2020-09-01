PayMyTuition and Reach Announce Partnership

Reach forms partnership with PayMyTuition reducing the cost of credit card transactions for international students

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Reach, the global ecommerce acceleration platform that helps companies process international transactions locally, announced today a partnership with PayMyTuition by MTFX, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for international tuition payments. Through this partnership, educational institutions will be equipped with the most cost-effective way for international students to pay tuition and fees, when choosing a credit card as their method of payment, connecting students and schools with localization, transparency, and efficiency within this payment method.

Reach CCO Matthew Cannon said, "This partnership is an opportunity to bring Reach's unparalleled local expertise to an industry that has traditionally lacked a customer-first mindset. PayMyTuition is attuned to the needs of student consumers around the world and is an ideal partner for Reach. Together, we will not only access new markets, but also improve the international student experience."

Companies seeking to map out a clear plan for international success can work with Reach to form a comprehensive ecommerce strategy that is already attuned to the needs of consumers around the world.

"With this partnership we will be able to provide our educational institution partners the most cost-efficient option for tuition credit card payments, improving efficiencies and providing cost savings to the school," said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group.

PayMyTuition is focused on putting technology first and continues to bring innovative solutions to the marketplace without restrictions or exclusivity agreements to support partner institutions within the ever-changing student payments landscape. PayMyTuition's international tuition payment solution can be directly and seamlessly integrated, by way of a real-time API, into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday, and Jenzabar.

"Our goal at PayMyTuition is to work with strategic partners to strengthen the solutions we offer to educational institutions. By partnering with Reach, schools can now offer a more competitive payment option with lower fees providing students with more payment flexibility." stated Harji.

About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 24+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of "high-tech" and "high-touch" solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America. In addition to offering incredibly competitive currency exchange rates, MTFX's high-touch 24/7 multilingual customer support ensures that every transaction not only meets but exceeds the level of service our customers expect from us. MTFX is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its U.S. headquarters in Jersey City, N.J.

About Reach

Reach is the premier partner for ambitious, forward-thinking online brands that want to connect with consumers around the world. Using its unique local service provider model, Reach helps companies process global payment transactions wherever a merchant's customer is based. The company brings consistency to cross-border currency conversions with its Guaranteed FX solution, has relationships with banks worldwide to enable local credit card processing, offers consumers alternative payment methods where they are accustomed to using them, and provides best-in-class fraud detection and prevention services.

