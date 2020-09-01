01.09.2020 13:45:00

PayMyTuition and Reach Announce Partnership

Reach forms partnership with PayMyTuition reducing the cost of credit card transactions for international students

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Reach, the global ecommerce acceleration platform that helps companies process international transactions locally, announced today a partnership with PayMyTuition by MTFX, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for international tuition payments. Through this partnership, educational institutions will be equipped with the most cost-effective way for international students to pay tuition and fees, when choosing a credit card as their method of payment, connecting students and schools with localization, transparency, and efficiency within this payment method.

Reach logo (CNW Group/Reach)

Reach CCO Matthew Cannon said, "This partnership is an opportunity to bring Reach's unparalleled local expertise to an industry that has traditionally lacked a customer-first mindset. PayMyTuition is attuned to the needs of student consumers around the world and is an ideal partner for Reach. Together, we will not only access new markets, but also improve the international student experience."

Companies seeking to map out a clear plan for international success can work with Reach to form a comprehensive ecommerce strategy that is already attuned to the needs of consumers around the world.

"With this partnership we will be able to provide our educational institution partners the most cost-efficient option for tuition credit card payments, improving efficiencies and providing cost savings to the school," said Arif Harji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group.

PayMyTuition is focused on putting technology first and continues to bring innovative solutions to the marketplace without restrictions or exclusivity agreements to support partner institutions within the ever-changing student payments landscape. PayMyTuition's international tuition payment solution can be directly and seamlessly integrated, by way of a real-time API, into most student information systems including Banner, Colleague, PeopleSoft, Workday, and Jenzabar.

"Our goal at PayMyTuition is to work with strategic partners to strengthen the solutions we offer to educational institutions. By partnering with Reach, schools can now offer a more competitive payment option with lower fees providing students with more payment flexibility." stated Harji.

About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 24+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of "high-tech" and "high-touch" solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America. In addition to offering incredibly competitive currency exchange rates, MTFX's high-touch 24/7 multilingual customer support ensures that every transaction not only meets but exceeds the level of service our customers expect from us. MTFX is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its U.S. headquarters in Jersey City, N.J.

About Reach

Reach is the premier partner for ambitious, forward-thinking online brands that want to connect with consumers around the world. Using its unique local service provider model, Reach helps companies process global payment transactions wherever a merchant's customer is based. The company brings consistency to cross-border currency conversions with its Guaranteed FX solution, has relationships with banks worldwide to enable local credit card processing, offers consumers alternative payment methods where they are accustomed to using them, and provides best-in-class fraud detection and prevention services.   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paymytuition-and-reach-announce-partnership-301121275.html

SOURCE Reach

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 80.25
2.83 %
Alcon 52.62
2.45 %
Givaudan 3’857.00
1.77 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
1.65 %
ABB 23.25
1.22 %
Sika 217.00
0.18 %
Adecco Group 47.32
0.13 %
UBS Group 10.99
0.05 %
The Swatch Grp 190.95
-0.03 %
CS Group 9.86
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:27
Konjunkturdaten geben die Richtung vor
09:30
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Ausbruch nach oben
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit
SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
August 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Novartis will Armen Zugang zu Medikamenten erleichtern - Novartis-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX zeigt fester. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB