PaymentVision Releases Innovative New Pay by Text Product

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this new product, consumers have the power to make a payment all within the text channel. Built on the PaymentVision Text Messaging Platform, consumers have the ability to sign-up for a variety of alerts and notifications to make it easier to manage their finances. The new technology makes it as easy as typing "PAY" and a user can complete a payment. In these trying times, PaymentVision is offering to solutions to help make the consumer's life easier.

Consumers have adopted mobile technology to cover all aspects of their life. Over 60% of consumers use mobile devices to complete financial transactions and for consumers under 25 years old, 80% use mobile devices to complete financial transactions.

"Adoption of mobile technology are critical, new capabilities like Pay by Text are helping consumers manage their lives and their finances." - Ryan Clark, Head of Product Management, PaymentVision.

PaymentVision is a division of Autoscribe Corporation, a leading financial technology services company offering payment processing and gateway services. Since Autoscribe was founded in 1989, we've grown to service thousands of customers and process over $2 billion in transactions annually. Among our growing roster of clients are a number of the largest U.S. financial institutions, credit unions, insurance companies, credit bureaus, government agencies and municipalities, as well as non-financial entities large and small.

SOURCE PaymentVision