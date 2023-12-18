Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'188 0.0%  SPI 14'635 -0.2%  Dow 37'305 0.2%  DAX 16'694 -0.3%  Euro 0.9476 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'533 -0.4%  Gold 2'026 0.4%  Bitcoin 35'844 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8675 -0.3%  Öl 78.6 2.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Sika41879292
Top News
Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel könnten für Anleger 2024 interessant sein
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie: Hapag-Lloyd ändert Routen ab - Kap der Guten Hoffnung statt Suezkanal
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie höher: Carl Zeiss schnappt sich Augenchirurgie-Spezialisten D.O.R.C.
UniCredit-Aktie fester: UniCredit-Chef zeigt sich gegenüber Übernahmen offen
Suche...
0% Kommission
Panostaja Aktie [Valor: 11535 / ISIN: FI0009800379]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.12.2023 15:00:00

Paying Panostaja Oyj Board Members’ Fees in the Form of Shares Held by the Company

finanzen.net zero Panostaja-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Panostaja
0.47 EUR -9.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Panostaja Oyj         Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Companie´s own shares 18th December 2023, 16.00 p.m.


Paying Panostaja Oyj Board Members’ Fees in the Form of Shares Held by the Company

With reference to Board meeting fees, Panostaja Oyj’s AGM decided on 7th February 2023 that about 40% of the fee paid to a board member should be paid in accordance with the share issue authorisation given to the Board by transferring company shares to each Board member unless a Board member should already own more than one per cent of the total share capital on the date of the AGM. If a Board member’s holding in the company on the date of the AGM should exceed one per cent of the total share capital, the fee shall be paid fully in cash. Panostaja Oyj’s Board also decided at its organisational meeting held upon completion of the AGM to implement the AGM decision concerning Board member fees paid as shares in such a way that shares are transferred twice a year on the date following publication of the half year/financial statement report.

According to decisions taken at the AGM and by the Board, Panostaja Oyj transferred to Board members a total of 42,553 shares as part of their Board meeting fees as follows:

A total of 17,020 shares were transferred to the chairman of the Board Jukka Ala-Mello / Jamssi Oy. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 368,492 shares.

A total of 8,511 shares were transferred to Board member Eero Eriksson. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 71,640 shares.

A total of 8,511 shares were transferred to Board member Tarja Pääkkönen. As a result of the transfer, her holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 114,876 shares.

A total of 8,511 shares were transferred to Board member Tommi Juusela. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 49,835 shares.

Fees for Board member Mikko Koskenkorva have been paid fully in cash, as Mikko Koskenkorva’s holding on the date of the AGM exceeded the one per cent limit set by the AGM. Mikko Koskenkorva’s holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 1,506,055 shares.

The CEO and the members of the Senior Management Team are involved in a share bonus system. The company´s management owns shares directly and through influential organizations. The Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj decides on the principles underlying the reward scheme for the CEO and the Members of the Senior Management Team. On December 14, 2023, the Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj has decided to transfer altogether 5,569 shares to the Senior Management Team as a part of share bonus system as well as based on the actualization of incentive and commitment scheme. 

A total of 3,544 shares were transferred to CEO Tapio Tommila / Comito Oy. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 436,156 shares. 

A total of 2,025 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Niko Skyttä. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 28 352 shares. 

As a result of the transfer, the company holds a total of 539,069 shares.


Panostaja Oyj, Board of Directors

Tapio Tommila
CEO


For further information, please contact Tapio Tommila, +358 40 527 6311


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 136,2.

https://panostaja.fi/en


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Panostaja OYJ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:32 Börse Aktuell – Kommt nun die Korrektur?
11:24 UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut
09:18 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2023
09:02 SMI geht die Puste aus
15.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Airbnb, Booking, Lufthansa
15.12.23 Heightened Uncertainty Drove More Interest Rate Trading in 2023
14.12.23 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.18 19.94 GXSSMU
Short 11'854.85 13.87 SMIUBU
Short 12'309.01 8.86 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'187.50 18.12.2023 14:54:32
Long 10'725.12 19.94 SSRMMU
Long 10'475.87 13.79 SSOMVU
Long 10'020.62 8.86 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
In dieser Schweizer Stadt kann man jetzt Rechnungen mit Kryptowährungen bezahlen
Gold mit neuen Rekordhöhen: Wie weit trägt die Rally noch?
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS will nach CS-Untergang bei Stellenstreichungen auch Verdienst berücksichtigen
Warum China an den Rekordständen von Gold nicht unschuldig sein dürfte
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Nach Julius Bär: Auch Migros wohl auf Gläubigerliste von SIGNA Holding - Ex-Lufthansa-Finanzchef illustriert Benkos risikofreudige Strategie
Aussichten für 2024: Das erwartet Goldman Sachs für Aktien, Leitzins und Inflation
Santhera-Aktie unter Druck: EU-Marktzulassung für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Zins- und Inflationsentwicklung 2024: Das erwarten die Experten von Capital Economics

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit