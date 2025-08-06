|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
07.08.2025 01:44:26
Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $89.5 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $68.0 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $116.6 million or $2.06 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $483.6 million from $437.5 million last year.
Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $89.5 Mln. vs. $68.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $483.6 Mln vs. $437.5 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.045 - $2.055 Bln