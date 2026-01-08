Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’290 -0.3%  SPI 18’320 -0.4%  Dow 48’966 -0.1%  DAX 25’059 -0.3%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’909 -0.2%  Gold 4’435 -0.5%  Bitcoin 71’585 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7985 0.1%  Öl 61.2 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) beurteilt Novartis-Aktie mit Hold
Robotaxi-Markt vor dem Umbruch: New Street Research hebt Tesla-Aktie mit 40 Prozent Potenzial hervor
VW-Aktie in Rot: Sturmtief Elli sorgt am Freitag für Produktionsstopp in Emden
Dezember 2025: Experten empfehlen ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie mehrheitlich zu halten
HSBC-Aktie fester trotz Millionenstrafe in französischem Steuerbetrugsverfahren
Suche...

Paychex Aktie 960724 / US7043261079

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.01.2026 15:38:52

Paychex Teams Up With PayPal To Offer Early Access To Paychecks

Paychex
88.55 CHF -0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), Thursday announced a new partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), offering employees of Paychex customers the ability to easily set up PayPal Direct Deposit, providing up to two-day early access to their paychecks.

With this partnership, the company expects to provide an alternative solution for employees of its clients to establish direct deposit connection to either an existing or new PayPal account facilitates effortless access to their compensation.

Additionally, the collaboration will offer access to full PayPal product suite, and enhanced financial flexibility to employees who enroll in PayPal Direct Deposit.

In the pre-market hours, PAYX is trading at $111.02, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.