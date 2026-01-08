Paychex Teams Up With PayPal To Offer Early Access To Paychecks

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), Thursday announced a new partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), offering employees of Paychex customers the ability to easily set up PayPal Direct Deposit, providing up to two-day early access to their paychecks.

With this partnership, the company expects to provide an alternative solution for employees of its clients to establish direct deposit connection to either an existing or new PayPal account facilitates effortless access to their compensation.

Additionally, the collaboration will offer access to full PayPal product suite, and enhanced financial flexibility to employees who enroll in PayPal Direct Deposit.

In the pre-market hours, PAYX is trading at $111.02, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.