PayByPhone Now Available in Gatineau, Quebec

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is now available in one of Quebec's largest city, Ville de Gatineau. With PayByPhone, parkers in Ville de Gatineau have access to more than 950 spaces on-street and in gateless garage spaces throughout the city.

Ville de Gatineau shares a border with City of Ottawa, where PayByPhone also has a major presence. This makes the parking experience much easier for travelers between the two cities.

"Ville de Gatineau is recognized for the quality of life it offers and parking significantly impacts that," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone North America. "With PayByPhone, the city can ensure a better parking experience for residents and visitors.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for more than 30 million registered drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their phones. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

