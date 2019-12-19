PayByPhone Lands Five Environmental Awards for its Carbon Footprint Reduction Program, Meters for Trees

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, has won five environmental awards for its ground-breaking environmental initiative Meters for Trees, the first carbon reduction program of its kind in the United Kingdom.

The awards include two Golds (local government and carbon reduction categories), and a Green Champion Award (transportation category) at the Green Apple Environment Awards, where PayByPhone competed against more than 500 other nominees. The annual Green Apple Environmental Awards, which were launched in 1994 by The Green Organization, recognize, reward, and promote environmental best practices around the world.

PayByPhone also won two Golds at the Green World Environment Awards in the local authorities and carbon reduction categories. The Green World Environment Awards is the world's biggest environmental awards platform with entries from governments and regional authorities, companies, organizations, and communities from both the private and public sectors. The prestigious awards ceremony is held in a different country every year, raising awareness and involvement around the globe.

Meters for Trees is based on the simple principle of replacing parking machines with trees. Local UK government authorities participate in Meters for Trees by committing to remove their parking meters over time and going cashless with PayByPhone. Cashless parking payment technology eliminates the need for enforcement and maintenance vehicles, which would otherwise be on the roads, releasing tail pipe emissions while collecting cash from parking meters and maintaining them. This significantly improves air quality.

For local government authorities who participate in Meters for Trees, PayByPhone offsets roughly one ton of carbon dioxide for every 10 parking machines in the governments' respective municipalities. This is done through the Portel-Pará REDD project, a Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) audited project in the Amazon rainforest that combats deforestation and by donating one tree to the local authority.

"Our business saw an opportunity to make a difference and be part of a positive change for the environment," said Andy Gruber, Global CEO of PayByPhone. "We are so proud of our Meters for Trees and its role in reducing carbon footprints across the UK."

For more information about PayByPhone, please visit: www.paybyphone.com

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 125 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change, or risking costly fines.

