PayBito's Exchange Affiliate Programs' Lucrative Benefits for Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for its highly scalable exchange features and seamless trading experience, PayBito offers equally lucrative advantages to enterprises through its exchange affiliate program. It offers the affiliate program partner to flourish, leveraging the advanced features and order book options offered by PayBito. Being connected with major global exchanges enables order matching across exchanges, which increases the profitability of the affiliate program.

"We aim to forge meaningful relations with our users and offer the same opportunities for enterprises interested in venturing into the crypto industry. To that aim, we have designed multiple collaborative programs within PayBito's infrastructure to drive prospects of cumulative growth", mentioned Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director, PayBito.



How PayBito's Exchange Affiliate Program Works:

Given below is a brief on how the exchange affiliate program of PayBito works for participants:

1. PayBito provides the crypto exchange interface which functions under the brand name of the respective company

2. The order book of the exchange displays all the offers available on PayBito platform

3. The order book also includes, offers from major global exchanges and other affiliates under PayBito

4. After becoming the exchange affiliate one has to market the exchange and bring in new users

5. The users are allowed to place trade offers that will be either on the affiliated exchange or within the PayBito exchange

6. The offer maker and taker can be present on different exchanges within the PayBito exchange ecosystem.

7. The maker and the taker gets the commission as per the fee structure set by PayBito

8. Commissions get disbursed to the receivers every month

9. Reports concerning users, payment schedules, fees, etc. can be generated from the trade reporting module of the account

10. PayBito handles the KYC and AML verifications

11. PayBito both hosts and manages the infrastructure over their cloud platform

Affiliates get the opportunity to earn 40 percent of the maker-taker fees that are being paid monthly. The maker-taker fee structure comes up to 0.2 percent each.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

SOURCE PayBito