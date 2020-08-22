22.08.2020 09:00:00

PayBito leads as White Label Provider among Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayBito has been recognized as the leading white-label crypto exchange infrastructure provider among all cryptocurrency exchanges in India. One of the leading trading platforms to be recognized globally, PayBito is reigning the Indian crypto scene post resuming trading activities after the ban on crypto trading was lifted in March, this year.

It is also the only cryptocurrency exchange in India to offer INR support for withdrawal and deposit. Aiming to drive the growth and development of the crypto industry in the regions, PayBito has offered its white-label software solutions to enterprises enabling them to start their very own crypto venture. As of now, they are the only exchange of global repute to offer infrastructural support in India.

"India is accelerating its crypto efforts to make up for the two years lost in the middle due to the crypto trading ban. PayBito is offering its scalable and advanced infrastructure to anyone who is interested in starting their trading platform, providing the same features and a robust infrastructure at a lesser expense.", commented Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director, PayBito.

PayBito's white label crypto exchange software is deemed as one of the best in the world and the trading platform has helped several within the industry to launch their cryptocurrency exchange. The advanced software allows one to launch its crypto asset trading platform by mimicking the scalable features offered by PayBito.

Only the underlying architecture remains the same, the option to customize helps in creating a brand new identity of the new exchange separate from PayBito with a unique look and design. It reduces the cost, time, and resources needed to start a trading platform by more than half, not to mention offering a robust architecture to launch the new platform.

  • About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

 

SOURCE PayBito

