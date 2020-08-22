PayBito Global Frontrunners in Offering Brokerage Application with FIX 4.4

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global crypto exchange PayBito brings the first-ever brokerage application backed by the FIX 4.4 protocol. The application enables brokers to allow their clients/traders to gain easy access to PayBito, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. In doing so, the users can diversify their portfolio by trading with the most happening asset class at present, which is cryptocurrency. All any brokerage firm or broker needs to do is, sign up with the application and leverage the same to gain trading access to PayBito.

"PayBito is the frontrunner among global exchanges to bring forth such an advanced brokerage application that will further blur the lines between assets classes, allowing users to trade seamlessly with crypto, alongside the others. Our application empowers brokers to enable direct access to the trading platform for their clients", commented Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito.



PayBito's Brokerage Application with FIX 4.4:

FIX (Financial Information Exchange) is an internally recognized trading protocol, created to facilitate the real-time transfer of a significant amount of financial data between the market players. Being one of the major trading communication protocols, FIX is essential for trade and order management systems.

PayBito's brokerage application runs on the FIX protocol 4.4, which ensures fast, uninterrupted, and secured connectivity between exchanges. It allows the brokerage firms to get market insight while allowing their clients/traders to connect with PayBito to initiate trading activities.

PayBito's brokerage application comes with the following set of benefits:

1. It is fast, allowing transmission of even heavy load of financial data within minutes

2. Ensures minimal latency and uninterrupted connectivity with the exchange 24x7

3. Ensure enhanced security of trader information

4. Leverage advanced tools to connect to exchange and execute orders seamlessly

PayBito is one of the first among global exchanges to provide this feature through its highly scalable brokerage application to the brokerage firms and traders, allowing easy integration and crypto trade, accelerating its mass adoption.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

