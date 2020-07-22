+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
PayBito Extends White Label Solutions to Indian Crypto Industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After launching trading operations in India, the USA based cryptocurrency exchange, and trading platform, PayBito is now offering white label solutions to local enterprises and entrepreneurs interested in launching their very own exchange for digital assets trading. The white label cryptocurrency exchange software is one of their most sought after solutions, which have earned global recognition owing to its contributing features.

India is a freshly liberated crypto market that had been in dormancy for the past couple of years due to a ban imposed on crypto trading by the country's central bank RBI. The ban was, however, revoked this year in March by the Supreme Court of India. Since then, the Indian crypto market has been booming, with new exchanges getting launched and people taking a significant interest in crypto trading.

Talking about the Indian crypto industry, Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito mentioned, "India's rapidly growing cryptocurrency market bears fair results for the global industry of digital assets. The local industry has shown immense growth potential and we are happy to be of aid to the businesses and entrepreneurs who want to invest in the crypto future of the country. "

  • PayBito's White Label Cryptocurrency Exchange Solutions:

Getting white-label exchange software from an established global exchange gives one access to the tried and tested architecture of a popular trading platform and leverage the same to start theirs. The software is customizable, which means that the new exchange will have its design, look, and feel along with the logo to determine the brand identity and value. Only the underlying architecture mirrors that of the white label provider. It saves one from the expenses and resources required to build and launch a crypto exchange platform from scratch.

PayBito's white-label exchange software supports multiple fiat currencies. It comes with an on-off ramp conversion of fiat currency to crypto and vice versa. The exchange comes with enhanced security protocols that include multi-signature along with key encryption for cold wallet storage of cryptos. Leveraging PayBito's infrastructure the new exchange gets integration benefits with the major global exchanges, which ensures high liquidity of assets. It helps the new exchange to start generating revenue from the moment that they get launched.

  • About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

 

SOURCE PayBito

