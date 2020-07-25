+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
PayBito Experiences Trading Volume Surge amid Altcoins Listing

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange PayBito has reported trading volume surge amid new cryptocurrency listing on the trading platform. The USA based exchange has been expanding its coin portfolio since the beginning of the year. By far they have added six prominent cryptocurrencies to their platform, closely followed by trading volume surge and a significant rise in new user registrations.

"The addition of cryptos to the platform was a strategic decision, as we always aim to offer diverse trading options to our global users. Amid the coin listing, there has been a significant increase in trading volume and trader traffic on the platform. We plan to keep updating and adding advanced trading benefits to the platform for a unique experience for the users", commented PayBito's Managing Director, Raj Chowdhury.

Apart from adding to their cryptocurrency portfolio, PayBito has been actively expanding its operations across geographies. Recently it has launched operations in the Indian market as well, allowing users in that region to exchange crypto to fiat in their native currency Indian Rupee (INR).

PayBito's extensive offering of the world's leading digital assets and highly advanced exchange technology allows the users to have a safe and fulfilling trading experience. It is a multi-language platform with a multi-currency offering that attracts users from all around the world. PayBito has the most sophisticated security architecture that allows safe and secure transactions over the platform.

Integration with all major exchanges in the world allows the traders to enjoy the best crypto prices and high liquidity at all times. Owing to all these contributing factors the exchange has earned a global repute with a strong user base, leading to consistent trading volume surges on the platform.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

 

SOURCE PayBito

